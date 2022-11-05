The Ligonier Valley Rams were relentless in every sense of the word tonight in securing the schools very first WPIAL playoff victory against the Western Beaver Golden Beavers 27-20 Friday at Greensburg Salem.
“They held the ball on us and gave us limited opportunities,” said Western Beaver coach Ron Busby, after his Golden Beavers couldn’t answer “early turnovers.”
It was going to take a “relentless pursuit to rally to the ball,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said earlier in the week during game preparation.
He said it would help lead to important playoff turnovers.
It did.
The Rams intercepted the dual-threat QB Xander LeFebvre, four-times.
Western Beaver opened scoring on their second drive when LeFebvre connected with Dorian McGhee from 23-yards out, for a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
LeFebvre would pass for 146 yards and two touchdowns and run for another on the night.
Including a fourth-quarter strike to Deandre Moye to cut the Ligonier Valley lead to 27-20 with 6:24 to play in the game.
Sierocky would account for all four Rams’ touchdowns and 190 yards on the night.
He started his night by answering the Western Beaver lead at 9:04 in the second quarter from 1-yard out and a 7-6 lead after the Carr kick.
Whether he was scoring over the right side for a 4-yard TD with 2:18 in the second quarter for a Ram 13-6 lead.
Or, a 5-yard walk-in at the 8:03 mark in the third quarter, for a 20-13 lead.
Even the 11-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to put Ligonier Valley up 27-13 with 8:03 to play. Sierocky wasn’t being stopped.
“Haden had a great quote earlier in the week,” Beitel said. “When he (Sierocky) said, ‘The coaches came up with a game plan … and we’re going to follow it.’”
The Rams faced some adversity in their victory when John Jablunovsky went down at the 3:38 mark in the first quarter with an apparent injury.
Jablunovsky would return to the game and contributed on both sides of the ball including an interception on Western Beavers’ first play of their opening drive.
However, the Rams won’t be getting one back when Nick Lonas went down with an apparent shoulder injury.
“Nick Lonas getting hurt just breaks my heart," Beitel said. “Because I know how much all of this means to him. He plays with heart. He’s a tough, tough kid.”
Western Beaver wasn’t without loss when their top running back Tyson Florence “(Florence) went down in the second half with a hamstring and couldn't play,” said Busby. “Just never found our way back.”
Beitel will tell you tonight’s historic win is a “collective effort.” Beitel told his players that no one can ever take this historical win away from them.
“They did something that I think is the hardest thing to do in high school sports and that’s to win a WPIAL playoff football game,” Beitel said. “They did it tonight with a lot of heart…a lot of grit…and a lot of determination … Super proud of them.”
