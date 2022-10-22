Ligonier Valley Rams' head football coach Roger Beitel talked with his team on Thursday evening about how difficult it is to win, citing how each victory requires much effort and a winning season requires many things to happen. Beitel talked about Ligonier Valley's tradition of winning and the effort and dedication required by all every year to make that happen.
"Coach talked about how winning isn't just a normal thing, and there has been a lot of winning at Ligonier Valley," said senior Haden Sierocky. "To be able to continue the standard of winning at our school is important to all of us."
Under Beitel's leadership for the past 19 seasons, the team has been quite successful and his team made winning look easy on Friday evening at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg as they worked together to defeat host Imani Christian 42-7.
The win not only solidified a playoff opportunity for the Rams, as they earned third place in the Allegheny Conference, but the team also set a record as the only Ligonier Valley team to go undefeated on the road while in the WPIAL. The Rams also are 6-3 and the winning season is an impressive eighth one in a row for the program.
"The win was huge for us," said Sierocky. "It officially put us in the playoffs and we were able to achieve some history as a group. This team is a special group and we have such a great bond that makes us play as such a complete team."
The teamwork came from all around on both sides of the ball, with Sierocky and John Jablunovsky both scoring two touchdowns, and Broderick Schreyer, and Logan Johnston each contributing one.
"I am really proud of the effort of the kids," said Beitel. "We won all three phases - offense, defense, and special teams. That was key to a very powerful football game and only giving up seven points."
Beitel mentioned his team's ability to keep Imani Christian's big plays in check. "They are a big play team that relies on those big plays," he said. "I didn't see them sustain drives tonight. We made them drive and our kids made hug plays. For us, scoring on the first drive and then recovering the kickoff immediately following to go up 14-0 allowed us to keep them from running an offensive play until 2:00 left in the first quarter."
"Defensively, we really minimized big splash plays," Beitel reflected. "The guys are really excited and we saw it all week in practice - everyone was doing their job. Whether it be cheering on from the sidelines, the scouting team, or on offensive or defense. Credit has to go to the assistant coaches for again preparing their individual groups really, really well."
Week ten is a backyard brawl at Weller Field, as the Rams host neighboring Derry. Beitel said the team is excited, and the excitement surrounding this game is one reason he was glad to go back to the WPIAL.
"We are really looking forward to having an old-fashioned backyard rivalry next week," Beitel explained. "We really haven't had one of those for a long time - going all the way back to when Ligonier Valley played Laurel Valley. To have an actual backyard rivalry is going to be a lot of fun - especially with the trophy being presented at the end, naming an MVP, of the game, and it being week 10 WPIAL football. It's really one of the reasons we wanted to go back into the WPIAL. It's a "throw the record out type of game" because of how close the communities are. A lot of these kids know each other really well. They've played on baseball teams together, grew up together, attend the career and technology center together, and many are related. A lot of bragging rights are at stake with the game."
