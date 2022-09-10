At Ligonier Valley, Friday was a night of remembrance.
First, the evening began with a 9-11 dedication to Ligonier Valley High School from military members of the USS Somerset.
Before kickoff, Ligonier Valley was presented with the USS Somerset’s flag which was recently retired for presentation in Ligonier.
However, another remembrance was on coach Roger Beitel’s mind after a game that saw his team lead the statistical category and largely dominate the physical play, as well, but lose a hard-fought game 35-28. November 6, 2015. According to Beitel, “that was the last time another team came in here and beat us on our field.”
That night was week 10 against Central Martinsburg in a home-and-home series, and Friday against Greensburg Salem the Rams fall behind 21-0 early.
The scoring got rolling in the first quarter after a Ligonier Valley fumble that saw Greensburg Salem score on a Cody Rubrecht quarterback keeper to the right side for a 13-yard touchdown.
Each team turned the ball over in the first quarter but Greensburg Salem capitalized again after an interception when Christian Hostetler went 65 yards for a rushing touchdown and a Golden Lion 14-0 lead.
The second quarter saw Rashad Canady take a short three-yard carry for a Greensburg Salem touchdown to put the Lions up 21-0. It seemed to the stunned crowd to be an insurmountable Greensburg Salem lead.
However, Ligonier Valley would answer in the second quarter when Haden Sierocky scored from nine yards out to cut into the Greensburg Salem lead 21-6.
As the second quarter wore on, Ligonier Valley found themselves driving only to have Rubrecht take a long pick six for a 28-6 lead. Ligonier Valley answered right before halftime when number John Jablunovsky sprinted 60 yards to the house and with the two-point conversion, Ligonier Valley was down 28-14 at the half.
The score became 28-21 when Jablunovsky scored in the third quarter from 53 yards out. The score remained 28-21 until the fourth quarter when Rubrecht struck for his third TD of the night and a 35-21 lead.
Sierocky added his second TD late in the fourth to cut the lead to 35-28. Ligonier Valley would get the ball back very late in the game and even convert a long hook and lateral (ladder) between Nick Lonas and Sierocky. But the Ligonier Valley fell just short when QB Broderick Schreyer’s pass landed just shy of the receiver.
“That was a great football game, right?” Beitel said.”That’s what the fans come to see. Hat’s off to (Greensburg Salem).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.