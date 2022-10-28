The pregame hype surrounding some football games can often lead to the game itself being a letdown.
Not rivalry games … they rarely disappoint.
“This is the first time we’ve actually had a true rivalry for a long time, said Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel.”
Team records rarely matter in rivalry games.
“They’re really embracing the whole concept of the game, the rivalry, the whole idea of throwing out the records,” Beitel said.
Such will be the case on Friday when Derry comes to Weller Field for the newly labeled “Riot on the Ridge,” the collaborative brainchild of the two schools’ athletic directors.
Derry Area coach Mike Arone considers Ligonier Valley a “formidable challenge” and one they continue to prepare for like every week of the season.
“It’s another week of work for us. we prepare the same week-in-week-out,’’ he said. “When you’re going into this one 0-9, you know it can be tough just to keep your kids’ attention, but our kids have been coming to work every week since the summer. Even though we haven’t put a win up on the board, yet, man, they’ve never quit on us, and they’ve never quit on their teammates …They come to prepare every week and that’s what we expect of them. They know it’s a crosstown rivalry and they’re excited for it. Hopefully, we can put on a good show.”
Beitel realizes the pitfalls of overlooking a team with a losing record.
“That’s the first thing we addressed with them on Monday,” he said. “And our attitude in practice is that it is just like it always is…we really don’t care about a team’s record. You prepare, follow the process and then you play your game on Friday night and anything less than that is disrespectful to your opponent and I know that we won’t do that.”
It’s the final week of the regular season and all teams are banged-up including the two rivals.
“We haven’t been healthy all year, we’re still dealing with some things … some kids we’re not sure of until Thursday or Friday if they’re going to go,” Arone said. “That’s been a struggle of ours all year trying to stay healthy. But, we’ll put our best foot forward, put our best eleven out there and see how it goes,” he said. “I’m proud of our team, I’m proud of our community and hopefully we represent ourselves well on Friday.”
Likewise, the Rams are feeling the effects of their ten-week schedule.
“We’re banged up, but everyone is at week 10,” Beitel said. “Obviously, not having Billy Sugden for the remainder of the season is a big blow. He was one of our top two-way linemen, but we haven’t had him since the Yough game and the kids have filled in nicely. We’re just dealing with things here and there that are part of the football experience when you get to the 10th week of the season.”
The Rams did get some good news when sophomore Mark Jablunosky returned to action for the first time last week in their victory over Imani Christian.
“That’s kind of a bonus, to get a fine young athlete like him back on the field for us,” Beitel said.
In addition to ushering in the “Riot on the Ridge,” Ligonier Valley will celebrate its outgoing seniors on Friday. “It’s our senior night and that’s always a special thing whenever you have an opportunity to celebrate the seniors. And, the other thing is, we are blessed with the fact that it’s not going to be their final game,” said Beitel referring to their awaiting playoff run.
“It’s awesome that we get an opportunity to give these kids a proper sendoff that they deserve and in addition, as we’re saying goodbye to those seniors, we’re also going to be honoring our youth football team that won their championship two weeks ago,” he said.
