Visiting Kiski Area scored 14 points over the final 4:24 of regulation to defeat the Greater Latrobe football team, 35-27, in a non-conference Class 5A battle at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium.
The back-and-forth battle between former Foothills Conference rivals featured eight lead changes. The last one came with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter when Kiski Area pulled ahead for good, 28-27. Two minutes later, after the ensuing Greater Latrobe (1-2) drive came up empty, the Cavaliers put it away with the game’s final touchdown and improved to a perfect 3-0 to start the season.
It marked the second single-score defeat in as many weeks for Greater Latrobe, after falling 31-28 in the final seconds against Norwin a week earlier.
“Obviously we’re disappointed again,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco. “I told the guys we love the effort, the energy and intensity they bring week-in and week-out, but we have to find a way to execute in all three phases of the game if we want to right the ship.”
The Wildcats got off to a strong start, scoring the game’s first points when senior Kyle Brewer blew around the right end and scampered 67 yards, untouched down the sideline and into the end zone to make it 6-0 just 2:18 into the first quarter.
It marked the beginning of a big night for Brewer, who totaled three touchdowns and 144 yards of total offense in the defeat. It was the third straight week in which Brewer scored three touchdowns, as he has nine in three games this season.
“He’s just been outstanding for us,” Marucco said. " ... in all three phases of the game. It seems right now that when need a spark, number six is providing it, whether it’s getting us into the end zone offensively, defensively making a big tackle or flipping the field for us on special teams.”
The Wildcats’ next drive was less productive, ending with an interception deep inside their own territory. One play after the turnover, Kiski Area’s Logan Johnson and Matthew Hilty hooked up for a 25-yard touchdown pass, as the extra point gave the visitors a 7-6 lead with 3:47 left in the opening quarter.
Greater Latrobe answered by putting together one of its most productive possessions of the evening. The wraparound drive culminated with a four-yard touchdown run from Drake Clayton in the opening seconds of the second quarter to put the hosts back in front, 13-7. The eight-play, 62-yard drive featured a healthy run-pass mix, as quarterback Brayden Reott completed two passes for 40 yards – including a 29-yard strike to Kollin Stevens – while five different players accounted for 33 yards on the ground, capped off with Clayton’s score.
After Clayton’s touchdown, the second quarter turned into an offensive battle, as the teams traded touchdowns into the closing minutes of the half. Kiski Area responded by covering 62 yards in just three plays on the ensuing drive – all rushes by bruising senior Chad Hepler – to jump back in front 14-13.
The Wildcats quickly countered, needing just 2:15 to regain a 19-14 lead. The five-play drive included a 17-yard scamper from Reott and a 14-yard run by Clayton, before it was capped off with Brewer’s second touchdown of the evening, a 25-yard reception on a quick slant over the middle from Cory Boerio.
In keeping with the theme of the second quarter, the Cavaliers wasted little time regaining the lead, with Logan Johnson’s quarterback keeper up the middle. That capped off an 8-play, 63-yard drive and made the score 21-19 in favor of the visitors with a little more than five minutes left in the half.
Though the Wildcats’ next possession began in promising fashion, as Brewer made three catches for 16 yards to advance inside the Cavaliers’ 40, Greater Latrobe was unable to continue the scoring frenzy. Facing third and 15 after a false start penalty, Reott’s deep heave toward the end zone was picked off by Kiski Area’s Isaiah Gonzalez to close out a quarter in which the teams combined for 27 points and 338 yards of total offense.
In sharp contrast to the second quarter, the third followed a defensive theme, as each possession resulted in a punt. The Cavaliers opened the half with the ball, but after advancing inside the Greater Latrobe 40, the drive stalled thanks to a 7-yard sack from Brewer.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Marucco said of the Wildcats’ effectiveness on defense in the third quarter. “In preparing for them, they didn’t do a whole lot of what we didn’t see on film from them all week. And honestly, I thought we tackled a lot better in the third quarter.”
After trading punts once more, Greater Latrobe went back to its ground game and ended the quarter driving. Taking over at their own 21 following a punt, a 12-yard keeper from Boerio, a 32-yard scamper from Connor Lakin and an 8-yard run from Clayton set up first-and-goal from the 3-yard line. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Brewer scored his third touchdown of the night to give the hosts a 27-21 lead.
Kiski Area appeared primed to pull back ahead, quickly moving into the red zone after a 46-yard pass from Calvin Heinle, but the Wildcat defense promptly snuffed out the threat, as Chase Sickenberger made a leaping interception in traffic in the end zone.
The Wildcats were unable to turn the turnover into points, and the Sickenberger pick turned out to be the final highlight of the evening for the hosts.
After a Greater Latrobe punt, the Cavaliers marched 53 yards in seven plays to take a 28-27 lead on Johnson’s second touchdown run of the evening. Three plays into the Wildcats’ next possession, the Cavaliers’ Dominic Dinnino tallied his team’s third interception of the night. Aided by a personal foul on Greater Latrobe, the Cavaliers wasted little time to add onto their lead. Hepler scored from 30 yards out to up the Kiski Area lead to 35-27 with 2:24 left.
Facing the eight-point deficit at their own 35-yardline, Reott connected with Brewer for five yards, before a pair of incompletions brought up fourth down. An offsides penalty on Kiski Area threw the Wildcats a lifeline by giving them four more downs, but Greater Latrobe couldn’t capitalize, and the possession ended with a sack and three incomplete passes.
Brewer paced the Wildcats offensively, rushing five times for 86 yards while making six receptions for 57 yards. Clayton added 13 carries for 47 yards, as the Wildcats out-gained the Cavaliers on the ground by a 206-200 margin.
Reott and Boerio split time under center for the Wildcats in place of injured starter Bobby Fetter. Reott completed eight passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while Boerio ended 2-for-3 with one pick and one touchdown for 35 yards.
Hepler led both sides with 161 rushing yards on 23 tries, while Johnson went 9-of-14 through the air for 175 yards and Heinle hauled in five catches for 107 yards.
The Wildcats will now prep for a fourth Westmoreland County rival in as many weeks, as they will play host to Mount Pleasant Area, 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
