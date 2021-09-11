Greater Latrobe senior Kyle Brewer secures a catch from quarterback Brayden Reott, while Kiski Area defender Dominic Dininno reaches for a tackle during Friday's non-conference game against Kiski Area at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium. Brewer scored three touchdowns for the third straight week, as he rushed for 86 yards and added 57 yards receiving in the Wildcats' 35-27 loss against Kiski Area.