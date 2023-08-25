The Crimson Hawks of Indiana University of Pennsylvania are looking to continue their streak of dominance and take the next step in the NCAA Division II playoffs this season.
IUP has steadily become one of the country’s best division two programs in the country. Last year the Crimson Hawks posted a 10-2 record and they went as far as the NCAA quarterfinals as one of just four top seeded teams. The Crimson Hawks were upset by the second seed, Shepherd, in the quarterfinals after beating Ashland in the semifinals.
Coming into the 2023 season the expectations remain high for coach Paul Tortorella and IUP. The Crimson Hawks were ranked first in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s coaches poll to start the preseason, and there is reason to believe that the 2023 version of the Crimson Hawks will be even better than last season.
Those expectations aren’t creating pressure for the team, said Tortorella, “Those expectations are here every year,” he said, “we accept the challenge at hand.”
The Crimson Hawks have three main goals coming into the season, and the first one can be crossed off the list in week one, as the first goal is to win the opener.
The next goal is another step forward, winning the conference. That will be a task that a large number of the members of the Crimson Hawks have experience doing.
Lastly there is the biggest challenge, winning the region. If the Crimson Hawks can win just one more game than last year’s team, then they’ll have that goal taken care of as well.
“We’re experienced but not senior-oriented.” explained coach Tortorella. The Crimson Hawks will heavily rely on their junior class to continue their winning ways.
IUP returns plenty of talent from the team that made the NCAA semifinals last season, including all of their all-conference selections from last season.
The defense returns eight starters from last season, and the offense returns a large portion of their talent as well, especially at the skills positions.
The team returns both Hilton Ridley and Derek Lockhart. Ridley is coming off a season that saw him post just over 800 receiving yards and a second team all PSAC honor.
Coach Tortorella was also excited about the return of tight end Cole Laney. Laney, a former Temple Owl, is a physical presence at 6’6” and joins Lockhart and Ridley as pass catching weapons that are over six feet tall.
That alone poses a threat to opposing defenses, but the Crimson Hawks also return the majority of their running backs from last season, boosting the continuity for IUP’s offense.
That being said, there will still be plenty of new faces to integrate for coach Torotella, including at the game’s most important position, quarterback.
Karst Hunter figures to be the starting signal caller for the Crimson Hawks when it is time to hit the field. Hunter is a transfer from Colorado Mesa, where he set multiple single-season records as a quarterback in the program. “We feel like he can master the offense.” said coach Tortorella of his new signal caller.
Hunter will now attempt to fill the void left by Mak Sexton, who led the way for IUP as their quarterback last season. Sexton was a graduate transfer last season.
The situation at quarterback is not a foreign one for the Crimson Hawks, who have dipped into the portal several times now for quarterback help. The biggest difference this time is that Hunter has more than one season of eligibility left.
Hunter was not the only name that coach Tortorella added out of the transfer portal, IUP notably added two offensive linemen and a receiver out of the portal to try and make their team even stronger for the 2023 season.
Along the offensive line specifically coach Tortorella mentioned that they’ll be a big help for the team, alongside two returning starters for the unit.
The 2023 version of the Crimson Hawks will likely have to hit the ground running with a likely ranked matchup starting off their campaign with Ashland University coming to George P. Miller stadium for a Thursday night matchup.
Last season Ashland was a playoff opponent for the Crimson Hawks, but this season the two teams will meet in the first game of the season instead of the playoffs. Last year IUP got the better of Ashland in their playoff meeting, but it was a close contest, with the Crimson Hawks winning the game by only six points.
“Ashland is a really good team,” said Tortorella, “they’re a well coached program, they don’t beat themselves.”
The Crimson Hawks will surely be up for the challenge.
