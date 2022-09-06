“It was wild, wasn’t it?” asked Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady after the Wildcats rallied to down the Panthers of Franklin Regional 36-33 in two overtimes Friday in Murrysville.
The win is made all the more sweeter after the Wildcats’ 41-40 loss to the Panthers last year.
“We needed this win and hopefully this is a turning point for us,” Prady said.
In a game that had callbacks to last year’s Greater Latrobe and Franklin Regional game, the Wildcats didn’t let history repeat itself Friday.
It took four full quarters and two overtimes, but Greater Latrobe clinched the win on a five-yard run in the second overtime by Robby Fulton.
Fulton had four touchdowns on the night with over 250 yards rushing for the Wildcats.
“Our offensive line came through when they needed to and they gave Robbie a little room to run,” Prady said. “Then we went wildcat and he punched it in.”
Greater Latrobe did indeed employ the use of the wildcat offense, where the running back takes a direct snap from center, with Fulton multiple times with success during the game.
“(The wildcat) gets us an extra blocker out there, instead of the quarterback handing it off,” Prady explained.
The Wildcats’ scoring started early in the first when a snap on a punt got away from Franklin Regional and went out off the back of its end zone for a safety that put Greater Latrobe up 2-0 with over 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Greater Latrobe would get its first touchdown with :43 left in the first half. The Wildcats marched down the field, thanks in part to multiple carries by Fulton.
Fulton would punch in a two-yard run to put Greater Latrobe up 8-0, with the Vinny Oddo point after the Wildcats went up 9-0.
In the second half, the Wildcats would take a 16-0 lead after Fulton broke a 92-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Then Franklin Regional found its offense. The Panthers would string back-to-back scores together to get within three of the Wildcats after three quarters at 16-13.
The Panthers’ first score of the third quarter was an Ayden Hudock 33-yard touchdown reception from Roman Sarnic. With the failed two-point conversion Franklin Regional closed the gap to 16-6.
Next on a Zach Bewszka 25-yard run, the Panthers would get within three as the extra-point attempt was good, making it 16-13.
In the fourth quarter, Franklin Regional would take the lead on a Sarnic 42-yard scramble. With the ensuing extra point, the Panthers took a 20-16 lead.
But just as quick as the Panthers took the lead, the Wildcats rallied on a 73-yard run by Fulton, and Greater Latrobe took back the lead at 23-20 with an Oddo kick.
Franklin Regional had one more drive in it, going down the field late in the quarter to set up a 33-yard field goal that would tie the game at 23-all and force overtime.
Overtime in the WPIAL, after a three-minute intermission, there is a coin toss to see who gets the ball on the 10-yard line. The winner of the toss decides who goes first. The team is allotted four downs to either get the ball across the goal line or kick a field goal. After either scoring or using all four downs, the teams switch. The process goes on until there is a winner.
In the first overtime, Greater Latrobe took possession of the ball first.
QB John Wetzel scored on a one-yard run to break the 23-all deadlock. Following an Oddo kick, the Wildcats lead 30-23.
Franklin Regional answered point-for-point on its next possession as Sarnic scored on a run from 9 yards out knotting the score at 30-all.
Franklin Regional got possession first in the second overtime and had to settle for a 27-yard FG to put it up 33-30.
A Greater Latrobe field goal would tie the game or a touchdown would win the contest.
The Wildcats opted for the win as Fulton converted on a five-yard run to give Greater Latrobe the 36-33 win.
“We played great defensively the first half,” Prady said. “Then we gave up a couple of big plays and then we turned the ball over in the second half. We gave them the short field. They backed us up and then we had a poor punt, then they got field position again. We were battling those things all the second half, but I am proud of the kids for getting through it and pulling out a win. I’m really proud of them. They didn’t quit and they fought and they fought. And that is what we have been preaching since we got here. We have to turn the corner and win one of these games. I’m proud as heck of them for pulling it out.”
Fulton finished with 252 yards on 31 carries for four touchdowns.
Wetzel went five-for-seven and 38 yards passing with one interception.
Sarnac led the Panthers with 83 yards rushing on 13 carries. He also led the team passing, going six-for-16 and 131 yards for one touchdown and one interception.
The win moves the Wildcats to 2-0 and will host Hempfield Area on Sept. 9 for its first home game of the new season.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Prady reiterated. “We needed this win and hopefully this is a turning point for us. We got tough games coming up. We are going to prepare hard and see what happens.”
Gr. Latrobe 36 Franklin Region 33 Score by Quarters
GL 2 7 7 7 — 36 FR 0 0 13 10 — 33
Scoring
GL: Safety; GL: Fulton 2 run (Oddo kick); GL: Fulton 92 run (Oddo kick); FR: Hudock 33 pass from Sarnic (conv. failed); FR: Bewszka 25 run (kick good); FR: Sarnic 42 run (kick good); GL: Fulton 73 run (Oddo kick); FR: FG 33; GL: Wetzel 1 run (Oddo kick)l FR: Sarnic 9 run (kick good); FR: FG 27; GL: Fulton 5 run.
Rushing
GL: Fulton 31-252; FR: Sarnic 13-83.
Passing
GL: Wetzel 5-7–38; FR: Sarnic 6-16–131
ReceivingGL: Fulton 3-22; FR: Hudock 4-116
