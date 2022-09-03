In a game that had callbacks to last year's Greater Latrobe and Franklin Regional game, the Wildcats didn't let history repeat itself Friday.
It took four full quarters and two overtimes, but Greater Latrobe clinched the win on a five-yard run in the second overtime by Robby Fulton to edge the Panthers 36-33 in a nonconference contest.
Fulton had four touchdowns on the night with over 250 yards rushing for the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.