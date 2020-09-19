When Greensburg Salem lost to Blackhawk in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs last November, the Golden Lions' players and head coach Dave Keefer knew they’d have a long wait to try again for the 700th win in team history.
More than 10 months later, Greensburg Salem finally joined an elite group, securing the milestone with a 13-12 home win against Knoch during a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game on Friday at Offutt Field. The Golden Lions became just the fifth WPIAL team in the 700-club, joining Jeannette, New Castle, Aliquippa and Washington.
Immediately after the final seconds ticked off in the Golden Lions’ come-from-behind triumph, the players darted through the end zone to update a sign that displays the school's win total.
“Our kids value what we’re about here at Greensburg. They’re kids that value what that sign stands for,” Keefer said. “I’m very honored to be in the position I’m in to be able to coach these guys each and every week, and be fortunate that I was chosen to be the one to lead this team. I hope 800, and 900, and 1,000 (wins) comes, and I hope I have the opportunity to see it.”
With the victory, the Golden Lions improved to 1-1 in conference play, while Knoch dropped to 0-2.
The elusive win was certainly in doubt for most of the night, however, as Greensburg Salem needed a defensive stop late in the fourth quarter to preserve the one-point win. That was fitting for the night, as the Golden Lions’ defense was the catalyst for the comeback, producing three turnovers in the second half, in addition to a turnover on downs.
Greensburg Salem faced a five-point deficit at halftime, 12-7, but the Golden Lions scored on their first possession of the third quarter when Donavin Waller elevated to haul in a pass from quarterback Hayden Teska, and then eluded defenders to reach the end zone.
That connection came after Greensburg Salem receivers dropped two potential touchdowns late in the first half, a recurring problem after the Golden Lions had six drops last week in a home loss to Plum.
Prior to the eventual game-winning score, Golden Lions linebacker Jayden Stevens recovered a fumble at the Knoch 41-yard line.
Staked to a one-point lead, the Golden Lions clamped down on defense, forcing consecutive punts.
The Knights recorded a takeaway of their own, though, when Zane Inklovich intercepted an errant pass from Teska, and returned it into Greensburg Salem territory.
The Knights drove inside the 30-yard line late in the third quarter, but defensive tackle Billy McChesney broke through the line, forcing a fumble that teammate J.C. Wallish recovered.
The fourth quarter yielded similar results, as the Golden Lions’ defense fortified with a fourth-down stop of Keith Washington, and later Akeem White intercepted a pass near midfield to seal the outcome.
On the heels of a dominant effort in the second half, McChesney, a junior who is garnering college interest, had the honor of placing the new sign.
“It felt amazing, especially with those guys by my side,” he said of the post-game festivities. “When we didn’t get it the first week, it kind of weighed heavy on our minds.”
“I think the emotional way we won it is going to be able to help propel us in the weeks to come,” Keefer said of his Golden Lions, who reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs each of the past two seasons.
In the first half, possessions were at a premium, as the teams compiled just three drives each. The Golden Lions struck first, with a 63-yard connection between Teska and White on third and long. The Knights responded by scoring on each of their first two drives, though, a pair of 1-yard surges by Washington.
The Golden Lions and Knights also battled through notable injuries, as Greensburg Salem two-way starter Cody Rubrecht suffered an ankle injury just minutes into the game, and was sidelined the rest of the night. Also, Knoch’s Keagan Fraser, who had 17 carries for 101 yards, sustained an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter.
Teska, who struggled in his first career start last week, connected on nine of 21 passes for 195 yards and two scores, while senior Alex Briggs paced the ground attack with 51 yards.
Greensburg Salem travels to Indiana Area to face the Little Indians in a conference matchup next Friday, while Knoch will host Armstrong.
