Aug. 25, 7 p.m. AT Hempfield Area

Sept. 1, 7 p.m. AT Derry

Sept. 8, 7 p.m. VS Ligonier Valley

Sept. 15, 7 p.m. AT Deer Lakes

Sept 22, 7 p.m. AT East Allegheny

Sept. 29, 7 p.m. VS Mt. Pleasant

Oct. 6, 7 p.m. AT Bell Vernon

Oct. 13, 7 p.m. VS Southmoreland

Oct. 20, 7 p.m. AT Elizabeth Forward

Oct. 27, 7 p.m. VS South Allegheny

