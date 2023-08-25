Aug. 25, 7 p.m. AT Hempfield Area
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. AT Derry
Sept. 8, 7 p.m. VS Ligonier Valley
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. AT Deer Lakes
Sept 22, 7 p.m. AT East Allegheny
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. VS Mt. Pleasant
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. AT Bell Vernon
Oct. 13, 7 p.m. VS Southmoreland
Oct. 20, 7 p.m. AT Elizabeth Forward
Oct. 27, 7 p.m. VS South Allegheny
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.