The Greater Latrobe Wildcats scored early and often in a dominating 56-14 win against their crosstown rivals, the Derry Area Trojans.
The Wildcats suffered an early loss, the coin toss. From that point on it was smooth sailing for the Wildcats.
After winning the coin toss the Trojans elected to receive. The Wildcats defense held strong, forcing a fourth and long and what looked to be a punting situation.
Instead, the Trojans elected to keep the offense on the field and attempted to go for it. Quarterback Mason Beeman fired it deep but it fell incomplete, giving the ball to the Wildcats in excellent field position.
One play later junior quarterback John Wetzel made the Trojans pay for their decision. He immediately connected with Ja’Tawn Williams for a 36-yard touchdown grab. This earned the Wildcats the 7-0 lead, and they never looked back.
Once they got the ball again the Trojans managed to move the ball some. Finding themselves in a similar situation to their first drive the Trojans once again went for it all on fourth down. This time it was a different story as quarterback Mason Beeman was able to connect with wideout Damauri Robinson for a big 27-yard first down.
The Trojans’ drive once again stalled and brought them to a fourth down. Beeman dropped back, but his pass was intercepted by Wetzel to give the Wildcats possession of the football.
On this drive, the Wildcats had to earn their yards and drive down the field. They wouldn’t be denied though as a screen pass from Wetzel to Alex Tatsch found the endzone. Tatsch caught the ball near the line of scrimmage, but he fought his way to the endzone with a juke and a stiff arm.
That brought the lead to 14-0 in favor of the Wildcats, and that score would hold until the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the offensive floodgates opened and Greater Latrobe piled on the points in a hurry.
Brady Prohovic took a run right outside his right tackle 24 yards for the score to bring the Wildcats lead to three touchdowns to none.
Then, the Wildcats' defense got in on the action, but it was a familiar name finding the endzone. Williams intercepted Beeman and took it 39 yards to the house for the pick-six. This bumped the lead up to 28-0.
Next, it was Chris Cochran joining the party as he caught a three-yard pass from Wetzel to score another Wildcats touchdown.
While the Wildcats’ offense was pouring it on, their defense was doing their part, not allowing the Trojans to put anything together offensively.
Then, Wetzel threw to Jack Drnjevich for yet another score, this time from 15 yards out. This was Wetzel’s third touchdown pass of the game.
The Wildcats would get to add another score after the halftime break as Izzy McMahon punched it in to get to a score of 49-0.
That would mark the end of the day for many of the Wildcats’ premier players as the second half showcased the depth that the Wildcats have accrued.
Coming out of the halftime break facing a huge deficit the Trojans played for pride and managed to do something that had stumped them the past couple of times that they played Greater Latrobe, reach the endzone.
Beeman connected on a pass to the already proven dangerous Robinson, and he took off. Robinson out-ran the entire Wildcat defense for a 72-yard touchdown that put Derry Area on the board.
The Trojans would add another touchdown before the game ended as Anthony Frank punched the ball in from two yards out to get the Trojans up to 14 points.
The final score of the game would come from Greater Latrobe reserve quarterback Ty Wisnewski. Wisnewski took off on a designed run, eluding tacklers and somehow staying on his feet to score from 21 yards out. His teammates ran out from the sideline to celebrate the exciting play, but they were quickly sent back by the official. Still, that would be the final score as it bumped the Wildcats up to their final 56-point total.
It was a strong showing for the Wildcats, who will now start their season 1-0. Derry Area will have to go back to the drawing board after starting 0-1, but coach Mike Arone felt good about eventually getting something established.
“We’re not beating our chests over the way we moved the ball in the second half… but we needed to establish something.” said Arone, “We told our kids we have to go out and have some success. We have to be able to have something to look forward to springing into the next week.”
Despite the result, a bright spot for the Trojans was Robinson’s play. Despite limited success through their air, Robinson was able to post 88 yards receiving in the loss.
One thing that was noticeable for the Wildcats throughout the night was the balance that they achieved offensively. Coach Ron Prady said this was very intentional, “Last year we were very run-focused. So to win, we’re gonna have to throw the ball a little bit more, and I felt like Johnny (Wetzel) was really effective out there today.”
Prady also praised the growth of his quarterback, “I think he’s just way more comfortable in the offense and playing within himself.” Prady said, “The game slows down the more reps you get and I feel like it's slowing down for him.”
Wetzel echoed many of the same sentiments as his coach, and while the win was nice, he knows that there is a lot more to come.
“I think we played pretty well, but we got a long ways to go.” said quarterback Wetzel after his three-touchdown performance.
“Honestly I think we have a great team here and I think we can do some big things. It just depends on what we do and how far we go as a team.” said Wetzel. Even though it was just the start, it couldn’t have started much better for the Wildcats.
Next week the Greater Latrobe Wildcats will once again be playing at Memorial Stadium as they will play host to Franklin Regional.
Derry Area will get their first taste of a home crowd when they host Greensburg Salem next Friday.
