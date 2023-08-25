Cash Achhammer
Roman Agostoni
Jared Bailey
Rashawn Baker
Tyler Bauer
Benjamin Bigi
Malik Booker
Benjamin Bradley
Bradan Bronson
Micheal Brosnick
Clayton Burket
Owen Burket
Sawyer Butina
Alessandro Castillo
Giovanni Castillo
Christian Chambers
Christopher Cochran Jr.
Austin Coffman
Grady DePalma
Jonathan DiPasquale
Nicholas Dominick
Jack Drnjevich
Ethan Echevarria
Wade Enick
Joseph Favata
Raymond Firek
Daniel Fisher
Russell Fry
Dylan Frye
Vincent Gaskey
Ben Gera
Dakota Haupt
Austin Hazen
Joshua Hodge
Andrew Honse
Mitchell Horner
Ryan Jamison
Gaige Kettren
Lucas Kolenc
Brady Kronenwetter
Josiah Kutzer
Joseph Lauber
Joseph Laychak
Caleb Lehman
Joseph Mahoney
Israel McMahon
Elijah Meeder
Dylan Miller
Luke Morrison
Declan Murphy
Joseph Musick
Timothy Myers
Justis Newman
Daniel Noonan
Liam Pescatore-Kubecki
Brady Prohovic
James Rafferty-Schulte
Aiden Roach
Jacob Ross
Anthony Scarton
Marco Scarton
Andrew Shaker
Zachary Shuey
Benjamin Slater
Alexander Smith
Dakota Smith
Riley Smith
Benjamin Stratton
Nickolas Stump
Alex Tatsch
Andrew Tatsch
Luke Tomko
Cody Weaver
John Wetzel
Ja’Tawn Williams
Tyler Wisniewski
