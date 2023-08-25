It is not often in the football world that you get the chance to declare yourself a winner in the summer months. Competition is hard to come by as teams typically don’t have their first taste of another team until the middle of August.
The Wildcats of Greater Latrobe got to take home some hardware in the hot summer months for the second year in a row, and now they are looking to parlay that momentum into their second regular season under head coach Ron Prady.
The 2022 season saw the Wildcats go 7-5 and play football well into the month of November. A massive improvement under Prady, going from 3-7 the year before.
With very visible steps forward already taken for the Wildcats, the 2023 season could very well be the next on their path forward. The first of which has already been taken care of, that previously alluded to win during the summer months.
Prady’s tenure with the Wildcats got off to a fast start last summer when the Wildcats won the summer 7-on-7 tournament, their first time as champions. This summer the Wildcats once again took care of business, repeating as champions.
Coach Prady had a simple message for his team after hoisting their second straight trophy, “Now we play big boy football.”
That was almost a month ago now, and it is now time for “big boy football” really to begin.
Even after seeing some success in 2022, the Wildcats won’t come into this season trying to look too far ahead. “The goal is to see continued improvement throughout the year. We don’t set a number of wins or anything like that.” said coach Prady.
“We can’t look ahead, and we rather not. Just play one week at a time and see what happens. I know it’s cliche but it’s true.” said Prady.
Despite showing high levels of success in the summer 7-on-7 tournaments, Greater Latrobe will still want to play a physical brand of football on the ground.
“I think our identity is still going to be to run the ball effectively, play good defense and try to be in games and be in it at the end of the game and hopefully pull some of those close ones out.” said coach Prady.
They’ll be missing a couple of key pieces from last year’s matchup with Derry and the season as a whole as Robbie Fulton has graduated out of the program and is continuing his athletic career at Clarion University and lineman Daniel Calabrace is continuing his football career at nearby St. Vincent.
Even after losing Calabrace, coach Prady is confident in this group to get things done up front for the Wildcats. Plenty of experience returns on the line, but the competition extends beyond those that are returning, “We got seven or eight that could play.” said coach Prady.
In last season’s week one matchup it was Fulton leading the way on the ground with a whopping 211 yards on the ground. Now the Wildcats will need to replace that production from within.
Leading the way on offense will be quarterback John Wetzel. Wetzel is continuing to come into his own as the quarterback for the Wildcats after playing last season as a sophomore in the program.
Other key players for the 2023 season include linebacker and running back Alex Tatsch, wide receiver and outside linebacker Benjamin Stratton and running back and defensive back Brady Prohovic.
Greater Latrobe will get their first official test in the form of the Derry Area Trojans. The longstanding cross-town rivalry is the first matchup of the season. The Wildcats have dominated the past two meetings of the teams, winning with a combined score of 116-0.
That doesn’t mean that it will necessarily be more of the same when the two teams meet on the field to start the 2023 season.
“We certainly expect them to be improved from last year. Their coaches over there do a great job, so we know that we’re gonna get their best. We’ve got to be ready.” said Prady about the opening matchup.
The Greater Latrobe Wildcats will then open their conference schedule on Sept 15. Against Thomas Jefferson, a team that they faced twice last season.
Both matchups against the Jaguars were both highly competitive contests. In the first matchup between the two teams Greater Latrobe lost by just 10 points, and in the second contest it was also a two-possession game.
That matchup against the Jaguars should provide an early measuring stick for a team that is looking to showcase continual growth and make it back to the playoffs for the second season in a row.
Doing that feat would mark the first time that the Wildcats reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018-2019 when the Wildcats made the playoffs twice in a row.
The Wildcats will play host in that opening match on Aug. 25 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
