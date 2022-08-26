Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, Greensburg Salem had a golden opportunity to secure a playoff spot. The Golden Lions sat at 5-3 overall and played two teams below them in the standings at the time. However, Greensburg Salem fell to both Highlands and Plum, the latter of which came in heartbreaking fashion, 30-27.
As a result, the Golden Lions finished 5-5 overall, and more importantly, 3-4 in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference. Although GS was tied with both Plum and Indiana Area, the other two teams advanced to the postseason, while the Golden Lions were on the outside of the playoffs.
“I really felt we were a seven-win team,” head coach Dave Keefer lamented. “There were three games you can circle that we could’ve or should’ve won.
“The goal of the program is to continue to push to be successful, and .500 really isn’t the worst record, but it’s not really the record we’re looking for,” he continued.
Dropping to Class 3A, the Golden Lions aim to return to the postseason after a two-year absence but will need to overcome significant changes on offense. In 2021, Hayden Teska was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the WPIAL, as he went 135-280 passing for 2,137 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for five scores. He’s since matriculated to continue his career at Seton Hill University, so senior Cody Rubrecht takes over as the Golden Lions’ signal caller. Rubrecht excelled at receiver last season, as he paced the entire WPIAL with 1,010 yards receiving in the regular season, hauling in 48 passes and scoring 13 touchdowns.
“There’s going to be a transition, but we know he has a tremendous amount of ability. He’s truly dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Keefer said of Rubrecht, a natural QB. “It’s just a matter of taking time and repping it and learning progressions and reads and making right decisions.”
While it’s unlikely that a single receiver will replace Rubrecht’s production, the Golden Lions boast a strong group of pass catchers that include receivers Christian Hostetler, Jerome Wallish, Markeece Walker, and Keegan Young, as well as tight end Julian Stevens. Hostetler ranked third on the team last year with 19 grabs, spanning 237 yards, while Stevens had 14 receptions for 247 yards.
Sophomore Kai Brunot is expected to carry the load as the featured running back, although senior Rashaad Canady has the talent to be an impact player. Canady paced the team in rushing last season but has been slow to work his way back into the mix.
“If he’s accountable and reliable, he’s really going to be a nice addition to what we have,” Keefer said of Canady.
Up front, the Golden Lions are tasked with replacing Billy McChesney, a multi-year starter who is now wrestling at Columbia University. Fortunately, his younger brother Christian seems more than capable of filling the void. Christian, a senior, will enter his third year starting at center.
“The nice thing is when you’re breaking a quarterback in, you’re not breaking in a new center,” Keefer noted.
Senior Kaleb Riggs and junior Ayden Thompson are also returning starters at the tackle spots, while senior Isaiah Payne and sophomore Azreal Franklin are expected to play at guard. Casey Susman and Jake Geary could also see snaps.
“Our line is one of the stronger parts of what we have,” Keefer revealed.
The defensive line should be stout, as well, with McChesney, Riggs, Thompson, and Payne likely to see the most playing time.
At linebacker, Stevens is an imposing presence who could anchor the unit. He’s trimmed down and gained speed and athleticism this year, but has not lost his power.
“When he goes on defense, he can bring the hammer when he wants to. I think he can have a really good year as a junior,” said Keefer.
“We have some ability, it’s just a matter of getting them up to speed and coaching them hard,” Keefer emphasized of his squad. “We understand there’s going to be growing pains. That first game (against Hempfield Area) is going to be tough for some of those guys because it’s going to be their first varsity football game.”
Former Greensburg Salem head coach Casey Cavanaugh remains on staff, while Ty George and Matt Boe will serve as the offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.
Now in the Class 3A Interstate Conference, the Golden Lions must contend with Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, Belle Vernon Area, Elizabeth Forward, and South Allegheny. Like the Golden Lions, the Leopards also dropped down from 4A, where they finished as the WPIAL runner-up to Aliquippa last campaign. The Warriors, meanwhile, won the conference last year and reached the 3A title game in 2020.
Although the realignment doesn’t necessarily create an easy path for the Golden Lions, playing a more geographically favorable schedule will be a welcome sight.
“Those are all teams they played even in middle school. I think it’s good for our fan base. I think it’s good for our team,” stated Keefer.
Last year, Greensburg Salem’s conference foes included Mars Area, Knoch, Hampton, and Armstrong.
“Our kids didn’t really have a connection to them. That’s no excuse. That’s just the reality,” Keefer said of the previous conference.
There’s plenty of local flavor to the nonconference slate, as well, as Greensburg Salem will open at home against the Spartans in Week Zero, followed by clashes with Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, and Deer Lakes.
