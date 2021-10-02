In order to hang with Gateway on Friday, the Greater Latrobe football team knew it had to limit the Gators' big-play passing attack.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the opposite happened in the first half.
Host Gateway scored four times through the air before intermission, including three scores from star quarterback Brad Birch, en route to a 53-7 win at Pete Antimarino Stadium in the Big East Conference opener for both squads.
Greater Latrobe (0-1, 2-4) has lost two in row, while Gateway (1-0, 4-2) bounced back from a non-conference loss last week to Pine-Richland.
On Friday, like many of the Gators' opponents in 2021, the Wildcats didn't have an answer for Birch. The sophomore signal-caller used his arm and legs to help Gateway build a big first-half lead.
Birch opened the scoring on the ground, eluding several tacklers on his way to a 22-yard touchdown run three-plus minutes into the contest. In the second quarter, he hit Patrick Body on scoring plays of 70 and 27 yards and also wiggled out of what looked like a Wildcat sack to find his brother, Brett, from 41 yards out. On the long score to Body, Brad Birch went play-action and hit the speedy receiver in stride at midfield.
For good measure, the Gators closed the first-half scoring with some trickery, as Birch threw a lateral pass to receiver Demetrius Harper, who then fired it downfield to running back Remy Bose for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 34-7 with less than a minute left before the break.
"Any time you play a team like Gateway, they thrive on the big play and you know coming in that's something you have to keep in check, and we didn't do a good job of that," Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said.
Birch connected on 14 of 25 passes for 280 yards, including 220 yards in the first half. He had six completions of 20 yards or more; three of them went to Body, who pulled in four catches for 151 yards.
In six games, Birch has thrown for more than 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Brad and Brett Birch, who helped propel Jeannette to the WPIAL Class 1A Championship last fall, transferred to Gateway in the offseason. Brad has an offer from Oregon, while Brett, a senior receiver, has received significant college interest of his own. Body has also committed to the University of Cincinnati.
Greater Latrobe's only touchdown came on Kyle Brewer's 92-yard kickoff return midway through the second quarter. The senior standout found a seam in the middle of the field just inside the 10-yard line and then outraced several Gators on his way to the end zone.
"I thought our first line did a good job of getting their wedge set. The second wedge was a little bit late, but as a result, I think the defenders ran around it," Marucco said of the big return. "Kyle took the opening and ran away from it. A kickoff return against that team is impressive."
It marked Brewer's 10th total touchdown on the season and his second score by way of a return.
"(Brewer) is a guy we love to get the ball to because of his playmaking ability, and he showed it again tonight," Marucco said of Brewer, who also caught four passes for 34 yards.
The Wildcats, however, largely lacked big plays beyond that.
They finished with just five offensive first downs and 95 total yards, including 41 rushing yards on 32 attempts (1.2 yards per rush). Greater Latrobe also punted seven times and had three plays exceeding 10 yards.
Corey Boerio got most of the snaps at quarterback against Gateway after taking all of them in last week's loss at South Fayette. He followed up last week's 149 total yards (93 passing, 56 rushing) of offense by connecting on four of seven passes for 34 yards against Gateway, but he was bottled up by the Gators' defense all night, running 15 times for 10 yards.
While the Wildcats were again without starting quarterback Bobby Fetter, Marucco said Gateway's swarming defense played a role in the Wildcats' struggles to get things going.
"They were very fast to the football and caused a lot of problems for us," he said. "Any time we got a first down or got something going, it wasn't easy for us to sustain that."
In the second half -- which was played with a running clock that started late in the third quarter -- Gateway added scores on touchdown runs by Jaquan Reynolds (six yards) and Dyson Harper (three yards), a 37-yard field goal by Cole Plaskon and a fourth-quarter safety that came as the result of a bad Greater Latrobe snap.
One bright spot defensively for the Wildcats on Friday was their showing against run, as they limited the Gators to 65 yards on 26 attempts. They also held Reynolds -- the team's top rusher with 335 yards entering play -- in check with 24 yards on nine attempts and a long run of just 12 yards.
Greater Latrobe looks to get back on track next week when it hosts conference foe Connellsville Area 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, while Gateway plays a key Big East contest at Penn-Trafford. The Falcons fell to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in the conference with a 36-0 loss to Franklin Regional on Friday night.
"You gotta learn from the good and the bad of Friday nights, and that's what he'll do starting tomorrow morning," Marucco said. "Our focus is Connellsville on Friday night and getting back in the win column."
