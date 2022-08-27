Even a 30-minute lightning delay could not hamper Robert Fulton and the offense of Greater Latrobe as it rolled to a 55-0 exhibition victory over host Derry Area Friday night.
Senior running back Fulton had a breakout game scoring five touchdowns for the Wildcats in the first game of the 2022-23 season.
A full game story with photos will appear in the print edition of the Bulletin on Aug. 29.
