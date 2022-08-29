Two separate lightning delays could not hamper Greater Latrobe as it exploded for a 55-0 nonconference win over backyard rival Derry Area Friday.
The first game of the WPIAL 2022-23 season at Trojan Stadium was delayed from its original start time due to lightning.
It also delayed the debut of the two teams’ new head coaches: Greater Latrobe’s Ron Prady and Derry Area’s Mike Arone.
With the game starting at 7:45 p.m., the teams got the first quarter in before the game was again delayed at 11:48 in the second quarter for lightning.
Greater Latrobe didn’t need anything more than the first quarter as the Wildcats posted three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
The Wildcats didn’t wait long to jump on the scoreboard. With 10:47 left in the first quarter, Robert Fulton would score the first touchdown for Greater Latrobe via a 63-yard run.
It would be the first of two more TD runs for Fulton in the first. He would, next, add a 12-yard scramble to put the Wildcats up 14-0 and then add another 7 yards rushing for his last touchdown of the quarter, putting Greater Latrobe up 21-0 heading into the second quarter.
At the 11:48 mark in the second quarter, the teams and fans were cleared as lightning was detected and it would be 30 minutes until the game could restart.
After the lightning delay, Derry Area sprung to life and was marching the ball down the field thanks to big rushing pickups by quarterback Blake Revoir and running back Ahmad Ward.
As the Trojans were getting deeper into Wildcat territory, Derry Area would turnover the ball. It is a scenario that would repeat itself almost exactly later in the quarter.
“That is what we stress,” Wildcats coach Prady said. “Make them snap the ball again. Don’t give up big plays. The more that they have to snap the ball the more things turn in your favor. They can turn the ball over. They can get a penalty, but don’t give up big plays. In that area (giving up big plays), we were OK. I didn’t like the way they came out and moved the ball on us after that break.”
Greater Latrobe was able to take advantage of the opportunities the Trojans presented in the second quarter. And there to take advantage was the senior Pittsburgh-Central-Catholic-transfer Fulton.
Fulton added two more rushing touchdowns in the second. He first scored on a 28-yard run to put the Wildcats up 28-0. He would close out the half with another 10-yard rush to score and give Greater Latrobe the 35-0 lead at the half.
Fulton finished the first half with 209 yards and five touchdowns.
“I really wasn’t (expecting this),” Fulton said. “I was expecting, maybe, like one or two touchdowns, but I just play my hardest on every down.”
Fulton quickly defers credit for his breakout performance to his offensive line.
“It was all the line,” he said. “If the line didn’t block I could never do that.”
Prady was impressed with Fulton’s performance and responded, “He did look pretty good, didn’t he?” when asked.
As the game rolled into the second half, Latrobe’s offense didn’t sputter as Derry Area continued to try and get its jumpstarted.
Alex Tatsch scored the lone points of the third quarter when he ran for a 20-yard touchdown to give Greater Latrobe a 41-0 lead after the Wildcats missed the PAT.
The fourth quarter saw the Wildcats add two more rushing touchdowns to its tally. Both of the touchdown runs were by Gaige Kettren his first was a rumble from 44 yards out and his second was a 32-yard one.
The Wildcats finished just north of 500 yards rushing in the game. While Fulton led with 209 and Kettren’s 90 yards, Wildcat quarterback John Wetzel ran for 68 yards.
With the 55-0 win, Prady was happy to have his first win under his belt at Greater Latrobe, but he wasn’t pleased with some of the things he saw on the field.
“It wasn’t perfect with all those penalties,” he said. “It is nice to get the first one, to kind of get that monkey off your back. We have to get better; we got to fix those penalties.”
Derry Area will look to get coach Arone his first win as the Trojans travel to Greensburg-Salem in week two.
Greater Latrobe will next travel to Franklin Region to take on the Panthers.
“We have to prepare for Franklin Regional,” Pardy said. “They will be well prepared. They will be tough kids. It is going to be a battle for sure, but it is nice to get the first win (Friday), not for me, but the kids.”
