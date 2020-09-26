The game between the Greater Latrobe football team and Gateway on Friday, Oct. 2, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium is in question.
The Wildcats took Upper St. Clair — the No. 5 team in WPIAL Class 5A — to the limit on Friday during a 52-44 exhibition defeat at Memorial Stadium. But Greater Latrobe officials aren’t sure if the Oct. 3 WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference clash between the Wildcats and No. 2 Gateway will take place after two students at Gateway High School tested positive for COVID-19.
Gateway High School will be shut down for five days, according to a letter posted Friday on the district website, and a highly-anticipated non-conference clash between Gateway and No. 1 Pine-Richland was canceled, also on Friday. The Gators are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play this season, having outscored Franklin Regional and Bethel Park by a combined 96-21 margin.
“It’s frustrating, especially when guys are working their tails off,” Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said after Friday’s home loss against Upper St. Clair.
“Now, we’re back to the drawing board, not knowing if you’re going to play again, which is what we had to do just to get this (Upper St. Clair) football game (on Friday). But we’ll keep plugging away.”
Originally, Greater Latrobe was to face South Fayette on Friday. But the switch was necessitated because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as a conference game between Peters Township and South Fayette carries more weight than the previously-scheduled home exhibition against the Lions, forcing Greater Latrobe to search for another opponent.
The Wildcats could be in the same position again heading into the scheduled home conference game against Gateway.
“I know the athletic department is working hard on that right now,” Marucco said. “It sounds like Gateway is not going to happen next week. But we’ll work to get a football game and we’ll have our plan moving forward, as we watch film in the morning. I know we’re working hard on it.”
