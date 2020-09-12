BLAIRSVILLE — Three interceptions in the fourth quarter spoiled the Blairsville football team’s season opener during a 30-17 loss against Penns Manor Area Friday at Blairsville’s Ernie Widmar Field.
Blairsville senior quarterback Zak Artley completed 19 of 34 passes for 310 yards, but the effort was overshadowed by a pick-6 interception return of 73 yards by Ashton Courvina on the second play of the fourth quarter that changed the momentum of the game.
Dimetri Lieb ended Blairsville’s next two possessions with interceptions inside the Penns Manor Area 10-yard line, effectively securing the win for the Comets.
Blairsville coach Rick Artley didn’t dismiss the impact of the three turnovers, but for him, the game changer came right after the first field goal of the season in the Heritage Conference.
Bobcats kicker Keith Behanna hit a 21-yarder for Blairsville, giving the Bobcats the lead, 17-14, and the momentum late in the second quarter. But a 67-yard ensuing kickoff return by Kevin Baum set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lieb with just 0.4 seconds left in the first half. The Comets took a 22-17 lead to halftime.
“The end of the half was a killer,” Rick Artley said. “We did a good job of making a defensive stop, then going down and kicking the field goal. Then they’re able to punch it in with less than a second left.”
Penns Manor Area quarterback Max Hill connected with Lieb as he crossed the middle of the end zone with three Blairsville defenders in coverage, and a two-point run by Baum gave the Comets the five-point halftime advantage.
The two teams made defensive stops on downs in the third quarter to keep the score at 22-17, but Blairsville converted passes of 37 yards to Hank Skirboll and 15 yards to Devon Witmer to get the Bobcats inside the Penns Manor Area 30 to begin the fourth quarter.
Blairsville set up a screen pass to Cage Kinney on the second play of the quarter from the Comets 27, but confusion wrecked the play and set up the Courvina interception.
“Our guys told me that the official kept screaming, ‘Are you on, are you on (the line),’ and Cage said no, that the inside guy was on,” Rick Artley said. “They (Kinney and Witmer) didn’t even know the ball was snapped, because they were over there talking to the official. Cage told him he was off and the official kept asking him if he was sure he was off. The inside guy, Devon, was on the line, and Devon never knew the ball was snapped.“
Witmer was assigned to block Courvina on the screen. Instead, Courvina stepped into the gap where Kinney would have been, made the pick and raced to the end zone untouched.
Blairsville struggled against the run initially, allowing 189 rushing yards in the first half, including a 52-yard touchdown run by Conner Keith on the third play of the game and 25-yard scoring run by Courvina later in the first quarter.
The Bobcats run defense improved, allowing 108 rushing yards in the second half.
Blairsville answered Keith’s early touchdown run with a 53-yard touchdown reception by Skirboll, and he scored again on a 17-yard pass in the second quarter.
