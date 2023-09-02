Boxing analogies are often overused in the world of sports, but it feels appropriate to describe the fight that Franklin Regional took in four quarters.
It was a back-and-forth bout for the entire game, one that saw both sides trade punches and counter punches, and get back up when they were knocked down.
Last season Greater Latrobe beat the Franklin Regional Panthers in a physical double overtime game that went down to the wire, and this season’s matchup was projecting to be more of the same.
The Wildcats tried their best to knock the wind out of Franklin Regional’s sails early. On just the second play from scrimmage, Greater Latrobe looked poised to carry on the momentum from their week zero win when quarterback John Wetzel connected with Ja'Tawn Williams for a big touchdown for the first points of the game.
Even though the extra point was blocked by Franklin Regional the good times seemed destined to keep going. With a dangerous returner back for the kickoff the Wildcats squibbed the ball to prevent a return. The Panthers weren’t ready and Greater Latrobe pounced on the ball to sneak away another possession.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats the possession fizzled out and they were forced to punt.
With their first possession, the Panthers began to move the ball but were forced into a fourth down by the Wildcats. For the second straight week Greater Latrobe’s defense was tested on fourth down multiple times.
This time the Panthers converted and kept their drive alive. After that, it didn’t take long for Franklin Regional to find the end zone. It was a 36-yard touchdown pass that tied the game before the extra point put the Panthers up one.
With the ball back in their possession the Wildcats were now trailing and looking to reclaim the lead. The drive quickly went nowhere, a bad penalty put Greater Latrobe behind the sticks and they couldn’t convert.
With their next possession, Franklin Regional once again marched down the field. This time the Panthers didn’t need as big of a chunk play to find the endzone, scoring from 15 yards out to extend their lead to 14-6.
Now trailing by eight, and with momentum firmly on the other side of the field, the Wildcats needed a big play to get them going. They didn’t have to wait long for that spark as Ja’Tawn Williams took the kickoff 98 yards back for a touchdown.
After the kickoff the Wildcats still trailed 14-12, with the option to go for two on the table, coach Ron Prady elected to keep his offense out there. They rewarded that faith and converted the attempt to tie the game at 14 apiece.
Franklin Regional on their next drive found themselves in a situation similar to one they faced earlier, fourth down around midfield. Staying consistent the Panthers decided to go for it again, but this time the Greater Latrobe defense was up to the task, getting the turnover on downs.
Now with the score evened and the ball back in their possession, the Wildcats were looking to establish a lead in their favor. Staying true to their namesake the Wildcats elected to use the wildcat formation to their advantage. Greater Latrobe swapped out Wetzel for Alex Tatsch, and Tatsch took the snap and took off down the field for a 45-yard touchdown.
Now the momentum was firmly going the other way as Greater Latrobe found themselves up 21-14 with the first half winding down.
Greater Latrobe would get a couple more chances in the second quarter to extend their lead after two Franklin Regional turnovers. Ben Stratton came down with a tip-drill interception to get the ball back for the Wildcats, but that drive would stall.
The Panthers would turn the ball over again, this time after a hard hit by the Greater Latrobe defense caused a fumble, which the Wildcats recovered.
The Wildcats would take the ball all the way down to the shadow of the goal line. They managed to get the spike to stop the clock with just one second. Electing to keep the offense out on the field instead of opting for the field goal was a risk that did not pay off for the Wildcats as the Panthers defense bent but didn’t break to keep their halftime deficit to just seven.
Coming out of the halftime break Franklin Regional found new success on offense and defense. The Panthers took the opening drive down the field and scored on a 15-yard run to even the game at 21-21.
The Panthers also caught a big break on the very next series. The Wildcats were driving and had made it to midfield when Wetzel took off and found himself in open field. He would reach the endzone to seemingly reacquire the lead, but the play was called back due to a block in the back.
Greater Latrobe would then end up attempting a fourth down conversion of their own but would get stuffed and prevented from getting the single yard they needed.
On their next drive, Franklin Regional would take the lead. They found paydirt off of a 34-yard off-tackle run that would put them up 28-21 with the third quarter winding down.
Needing a touchdown to tie the game, the Wildcats' offense struggled throughout the final quarter. Their next drive would see them have to punt the ball away, but a bad snap gave the ball to the Panthers in prime position.
The Wildcats' defense needed a stop, they forced a fourth down, but once again Franklin Regional went for it and converted. On the very next set of downs, the same situation would arise, but the field position gave the option to kick a field goal and make it a two-possession game.
The Panthers would suffer a similar special teams debacle, the holder took the snap and either by design or necessity, it was difficult to tell, the holder looked to complete a pass. Either way, the Wildcats were prepared and got the stop.
On the first play with the ball Greater Latrobe’s offense came to life as Alex Tatsch erupted for a big play to get the Wildcats across midfield.
The Panther defense would stiffen and make things difficult for the Wildcats. They forced a third and long, then sacked Wetzel to make it fourth and long. With time beginning to wind down, but with all three timeouts remaining, coach Prady punted the ball and relied on his defense.
That faith was rewarded with an eventual stop. The Wildcats had to use all three timeouts, and did give up a first down, but eventually got the stop after forcing a fumble and recovering it to give their offense one last chance.
Needing a touchdown and extra point to force overtime the Wildcat offense got to work. Wetzel connected with Williams again for a big gain that brought Greater Latrobe within the ten.
Two consecutive runs got the ball down to the one. Needing just a yard the Wildcats tried to sneak it in, but the Panthers' defense held. It was now do-or-die for the Wildcats. Fourth and goal on the one. The Wildcats once again tried to punch it in, but couldn’t punch through the pile, coming as close as they possibly could without finding the endzone. The Panthers would then take a knee and end the game with the 28-21 win.
The physical game lived up to its billing, “We thought we could pull it out there at the end, but ultimately it was the penalties that did us in.” said Prady, “It’s unfortunate, but it was a good football game.”
With a busy season and plenty of games still ahead of them coach Prady knows that he has to pick his team up and help them move on from a heartbreaking loss, “We don’t have a choice, we have got to bounce back.” he said, “It’s an emotional game and a tough one to lose, but we’ve got to bounce back and be ready to play next week. That’ll be on us as a staff to get these guys ready.”
The Greater Latrobe Wildcats will be on the road next week as they travel to face Hempfield Area next Friday at 7 p.m.
