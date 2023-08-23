Fall sports are an exciting time that many different people enjoy. As school goes back into session the fields and courts are already being used for scrimmages. As seasons start one by one the countless dates can get to be a lot to take in.
Having everything in one place can make things easier to digest, so here are all the upcoming start dates for fall sports.
FOOTBALL
The heavyweight of the fall sports, football, starts its season this Friday. The Derry Area Trojans and Greater Latrobe Wildcats will be meeting each other to start this season in a matchup at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.
The Ligonier Valley Rams will be on the road to start the season this Friday as they travel to Springdale to start their 2023 campaign.
BOYS SOCCER
Scrimmages for the area soccer teams are already going in full force, but there is still a little time before the season officially starts.
Ligonier Valley will start its season on Aug. 28 on the road at South Allegheny High School.
The Greater Latrobe Wildcats will open their season at home against Penn-Trafford on Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
The Derry Area Trojans won’t have to wait as long as the other two teams as they will participate in a tournament hosted by South Allegheny this weekend.
GIRLS SOCCER
Similarly to the boys’ side of things, girls soccer still has a little time before they start too.
The Lady Rams of Ligonier Valley will start their season on the road against Windber on the final day of August.
The wait to see Greater Latrobe return to the field for an official match will be a little shorter as it travels to Greensburg Salem next Monday at 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
The wait for volleyball action to start is not as long as the wait for soccer as many teams will start this weekend.
The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams will start their season in their home gym, taking on Yough Senior High School to start off their campaign this Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
This weekend will also feature the start of Greater Latrobe and Derry Area as Derry will be playing host to a varsity tournament this Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY
While most runners have already had a scrimmage meet, the first official cross-country meets are coming up soon.
The Ligonier Valley team will take part in its first official meet on Aug. 30. It will be a tri-meet at Windber that will also feature Bedford.
The other schools will have to wait a little bit longer as it appears their first meets will take place toward the beginning of September.
GIRLS GOLF
The golf season is already in full swing, as it has started before school is even back in session.
The Lady Rams golf team has been in action since the month of August started and have amassed a 4-1 record, recently defeating Derry Area. They’ll be back in action tomorrow against Southmoreland at Donegal Highlands Golf Course.
The Derry Area team has played in two matches and are still searching for their first win, their next opportunity will be tomorrow afternoon at Latrobe Elks Golf Club against Greensburg Central Catholic.
BOYS GOLF
Boys golf is more of the same story, with the season already well underway.
The Ligonier Valley Rams team has already been in action several times since its first action earlier in the month. The Rams are next in action on the morning of Aug. 24 against Jeannette at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
The Greater Latrobe team has been in action as well; it recently took part in the Wildcat invitational, where it finished third. The Wildcats will face off against Indiana Area Thursday afternoon at Latrobe Country Club.
Similarly the Derry Area team has been in action and seen some solid success, posting a 2-1 record. The Trojans will play against Mount Pleasant at Norvelt Golf Course on Thursday.
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
Out of the three schools only Greater Latrobe fields a field hockey team. Their season will start this weekend as the ’Cats travel to face Norwin. Their first home game will come in September as they host Aquinas on Sept. 5.
