NORTH VERSAILLES – East Allegheny made it look easy.
The Wildcats scored nine first-half touchdowns and routed the Derry Area football team, 68-0, during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game played Friday at East Allegheny.
“We came out flat and we played flat,” Derry Area coach Vince Skillings said. “We played like we didn’t want to be here. That’s the bottom line.”
East Allegheny (2-3, 3-5) scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and four more in the second for a 62-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats ran just 10 offensive plays in the first half and scored nine touchdowns. East Allegheny players touched the ball 14 times in the first half – including their 10 offensive plays, two punt returns, an interception and a fumble recovery – and the Wildcats scored nine touchdowns on those 14 touches.
“I try to tell them to keep playing, keep your heads up, and let’s play with some enthusiasm,” Skillings said. “If you don’t play with enthusiasm and effort, you’re going to get pounded like this, and that’s what happened.”
Skillings had a bad feeling about Friday’s game – that his team could be in for a long night – while watching the Trojans (0-3, 0-7) practice during the week.
Turns out, his premonition was right.
“It wasn’t the best week of practice, which I was surprised and disappointed by,” Skillings said. “You play the way you practice, and we did. We played exactly like we practiced. I told the guys if we play like we practice this week, it’s going to be ugly, and it was ugly.”
Friday’s result is particularly disappointing to Skillings after the improvement his team displayed in recent weeks. Derry Area secured its first lead of the season last week against Valley, and the Trojans were even in front by two points at the halftime break, 14-12, before the Vikings rattled off 20 unanswered points.
“My heart hurts right now because it looked as if we turned the corner,” Skillings said.
The Trojan defense allowed a season-low in points during the three previous games, but they regressed against East Allegheny. On Friday, Derry Area allowed 60-plus points for the fourth time in seven games. The 68 points given up on Friday was Derry Area’s second-highest allowed since Sept. 10 when Indiana Area scored a season-high 70 points against the Trojans.
Derry Area allowed an average of 65 points per game during the Trojans’ first three contests, but that number dropped in the next three. Derry Area allowed 49 points during a shutout loss against Deer Lakes and 41 points against Southmoreland before giving up just 32 points a week earlier against Valley.
The Trojans allowed an average of 41 points per game in their previous three contests – a 24-point drop from their first three games – before East Allegheny put up 68 points on Friday. The Trojans have now given up an average of 54.9 points per game in seven games this season, worst in the WPIAL.
Skillings pointed to the Trojans’ practice habits during the week leading up to Friday’s game.
“The week started out OK in practice and then it progressively got worse,” Skillings said. “It wasn’t the best week of practice, which I was surprised and disappointed by. And then we came out and laid this egg.”
East Allegheny actually committed a penalty on the first play of the game, giving Derry Area a first-and-5 at the 25-yard line.
Then, it all went downhill.
Derry Area fumbled twice in the next four plays, including the snap to punter Chance White, as East Allegheny started its first drive from the Trojans’ 9-yard line. Mikey Smith scored the first touchdown of the game two plays later.
A Derry Area three-and-out resulted in a punt, which was returned by Prashaun Gainer, 45 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Derry Area lost six yards on the next series and threw a third-down interception, giving East Allegheny possession on the Trojans’ 4-yard line. Kamron Marshall scored on the next play, as East Allegheny players touched the ball four total times and scored three touchdowns.
Derry Area lost a yard on another three-and-out, and Smith returned the punt 43 yards to the Trojans’ 5-yard line. Mekhi Manor scored on a 5-yard pass from Smith on the next play, as East Allegheny put up four touchdowns in eight minutes. To that point, the Wildcats scored four touchdowns on six total touches, as East Allegheny ran four offensive plays for 18 yards and returned two punts for 88 yards.
The Trojans managed just nine yards of total offense in the first half and advanced beyond their own 28-yard line once during that span. East Allegheny started its first three offensive possessions inside the Derry Area 10-yard line and returned another punt for a touchdown.
Skillings said he substituted some of his starters from the game early.
“There are some things that took place on the sideline as far as personnel that facilitated putting the next guys in early,” Skillings said. “It wasn’t necessarily the score, it was just a matter of discipline on the sideline, so we sat some people down.”
East Allegheny’s worst starting field position to that point came at midfield, but the Wildcats managed to score in two plays. Smith connected with Michael Cahill for 43 yards and then he threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Rutledge for the 35-0 lead.
Derry Area closed the first quarter with a three-and-out, and another punt to midfield. East Allegheny quickly converted two plays later, as Gainer’s 51-yard touchdown run gave the Wildcats a 42-0 lead.
A Derry Area interception on the first play of the next series gave East Allegheny possession at the Trojans’ 20-yard line. The Wildcats scored on the next play, as Smith’s 20-yard pass to Cahill made it a 49-0 game.
Derry Area picked up its only first down of the half before turning the ball over on downs. Solomon Buggs scored on the next play, as his 39-yard run made it 56-0. DeMarius Goodman recovered a Derry Area fumble three plays later and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. Nash Duff scored the lone touchdown of the second half. The Wildcats took a knee on the final two extra points and both quarters of the second half were played under an eight-minute running clock.
“I’m not even frustrated,” Skillings said. “Right now, I’m just dejected. I’m going to take the hit. This one is on me. I have to find a way to motivate these guys to finish up the season.”
Derry Area is scheduled to host one-win Burrell on Friday at Derry Stadium before closing the season at undefeated North Catholic.
“We have to just keep fighting,” Skillings said. “That’s all you can do.”
