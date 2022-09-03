It was a close contest after the first quarter of Derry Area against Greensburg-Salem Friday, but the Golden Lions started to open the game up in the second and added two touchdowns in the third to outpace the Trojans for a 26-17 win.
The Trojans battled to the end scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter looking to spark a rally, but the Lions' lead was too much.
