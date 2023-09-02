The long wait to taste victory is finally over for the Derry Area Trojans. They defeated Greensburg Salem 26-21 to earn their first victory of the season.
Both teams were coming off of lopsided losses in their week zero matches and were looking to get into the win column for the first time this season.
Last season’s contest was a close one, but one that Greensburg Salem eventually pulled out at home. Leading the way for the Trojans in that contest was running back Amhad Ward.
Ward brought his successes last season into the matchup this year and found the endzone early and often for Derry Area.
It was a tale of two halves for both teams. The Trojans pitched a first-half shutout, and Greensburg Salem did the same in the second half.
Both teams were only able to put up points in one half, but it was the Derry Area Trojans that put together a big enough lead in the first half to hold on in the second half and take the win.
The Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, and it would hold until the second quarter started.
Derry Area’s offense came alive in the second quarter and their lead quickly tripled to 18-0, and before the half would end the Trojans would get to add eight more points to bring the first half to a close with Derry Area posting an impressive 26-0 scoreline.
Once the halftime adjustments kicked in Greensburg Salem began to claw back into the game. Facing a large deficit they could only take things one possession at a time.
The Golden Lions finally managed to find the endzone in the third quarter, making it 26-7 in favor of Derry Area. That’s all that Greensburg Salem could muster for the third quarter, but they wouldn’t go away.
As the fourth quarter went on the Golden Lions managed to keep chipping away at the lead. First making it 26-14, then trimming the lead to single digits by finding the endzone one more time to make it 26-21.
The Trojans were now in real danger of watching their lead slip away from them, but they had they advantage of time on their side. With a successful running game, Ward and the Trojans managed to burn some clock, and importantly, Greensburg Salem’s timeouts.
Derry Area would have to give the ball back to the Golden Lions, but now Greensburg Salem was firmly in desperation mode.
Being stuck in obvious passing situations allowed the Trojans’ pass rush to go to work, forcing a sack and keeping the clock running on what would be Greensburg Salem’s final possession.
The Golden Lions next two passes would fall incomplete, forcing a fourth and long. Needing a miracle they fired it deep, but the Trojans defense had it well covered, forcing the turnover on downs.
Then the Trojans got to do something they haven’t been able to for quite some time, take a knee in victory formation and celebrate a win.
Not only was the win the first for Derry Area in over two seasons, but it was also the first for coach Mike Arone.
Year two for coach Arone has already managed to check an important box for the program, the Trojans will look to keep the good times rolling next Friday when they travel to face Southmoreland.
