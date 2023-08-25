Brady Brown

Anthony Frank

Noah Stough

Aiden Frank

Mason Beeman

Chris Kubistek

Max Doherty

Justin Papuga

Damauri Robinson

Ricky Daniels

Nathan Barkley

Colin Bush

Jason Ruckel

Hayden Hood

Matthew Gunter

Anthony Sacco

Max Doperak

Ahmad Ward

Andrew Snyder

Hunter Smith

Mason Horwat

Trenton Hughes

Gabe Gess

Aspen Blystone

Jonathan Shumaker

Jaiden Beeman

Brett Klim

Brady Aliff

Achilles Kaufman

Preston Donovan

Vincent Dudzinsky

Franklin Palmer

Devin Ohler

Levi Haase

Chris Shannon

Collin Barkley

Owen Monnich

Jason King

Dawson Chamberlain

Drake Platt

Alex Basay

Alex Pahel

Ethan Bendel

Shane Iscrupe

Aiden Piper

Jake Handel

Maddox Bush

Jon Baum

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.