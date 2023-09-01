It is no secret that the week zero matchup against Greater Latrobe didn’t go the way the Trojans wanted it to, but despite the scoreline, the Trojans showed some early signs of life that could be promising for their future.
After getting shutout in each of the previous two meetings against the Wildcats, Derry Area finally broke through, punching in two second-half touchdowns to end their scoring drought against Greater Latrobe.
Derry Area head coach Mike Arone knew immediately that it wasn’t something to go crazy over, but getting anything established for the Trojans before the end of the game was a positive sign.
Now the Trojans are looking to use what worked for them late into that game to their advantage in the Trojans’ home opener against Greensburg Salem.
Both teams come into this matchup after being on the wrong end of some lopsided scores in their week zero games. Greensburg Salem fell 45-6 to Hempfield Area to open their season.
In their matchup against Greater Latrobe wide receiver Damauri Robinson was a major bright spot for a Derry Area offense that struggled to get things going. He posted 88 receiving yards and a touchdown in the loss, but could see those numbers jump after his strong week-zero performance.
Derry Area running back Ahmad Ward will be looking to replicate the level of success that he saw last season when the teams met. While the Trojans fell to Greensburg Salem 17-26, Ward had a strong game on the ground, posting 149 yards rushing in the game last season. Ward’s season was cut short due to injury just a couple of games later last season.
Prior to the season coach Arone spoke about wanting to stay in games and with an opponent that struggled similarly last week, the opportunity to snatch a game seems more real than ever.
This season Derry Area has the advantage of playing Greensburg Salem at home after the Trojans faced the Golden Lions on the road last year. This year will also have the Trojans players playing in a more comfortable system as the team is in the early stages of their second season under coach Arone.
The Trojans are still searching for their first win in over two seasons, and after showing some fight late in a game where it would have been easy to check out of, the Derry Area Trojans appear to be getting closer and closer to finally putting a game in the win column.
