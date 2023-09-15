It has been a bit of a wild ride for the Derry Area Trojans since they started their season three weeks ago in Latrobe.
Since falling to the Wildcats in their week zero matchup, the Trojans have played in two consecutive one-score games. Derry Area is 1-1 in those contests, but the consistent fact is the Trojans are a threat to win games.
Derry Area will get its next opportunity at home against Yough, and a chance to even up its record is on the line for both teams in this contest.
The Trojans picked up a win in week one against Greensburg Salem, their first win in over two seasons, then fell last week in a contest against Southmoreland that went down to the wire.
This week Derry Area will open the conference portion of its schedule against a Yough team that ended a two-game skid after winning its most recent game against Charleroi in a tight 20-14 contest.
The Cougars previously dropped games to Mount Pleasant Area and South Allegheny to open their season and come into their matchup against the Trojans with a 1-2 record.
The Trojans and the Cougars seem to mirror each other’s styles somewhat, when looking at the final scores you can see why. The past two games for Derry Area, and all three for Yough, have been relatively close contests. No team in any of those five games has reached the 30-point mark.
Both teams are likely to find themselves in a slug-match late into the game.
That is a position that has the potential to suit the Trojans and what they have managed to do on offense the past two weeks. Derry Area has leaned heavily on running back Ahmad Ward, and Ward has seemed comfortable with the workload.
In the Derry Area win over Greensburg Salem, Ward scored every touchdown for the Trojans in a 26-21 win. Against Southmoreland, Ward scored two of the three touchdowns for the Trojans and played a large part in Derry Area holding a slim lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In Yough’s win it also heavily relied on the ground game to get things done. The Cougars threw the ball 13 times, but only managed 41 yards. On the ground they were much more efficient; totaling 328 yards rushing against Charleroi.
Both teams will come into this matchup hungry to even out their record, but for the Trojans, a win against Yough would also earn them their first conference win since Oct. 2020, it would also be the first conference win for head coach Mike Arone.
A win could also potentially set up Derry Area to go on a winning streak to start out its conference schedule. With matchups against Apollo Ridge, Sierra Catholic and Steel Valley looming, none of which have a winning record at the time of writing, getting some additional positive momentum early could propel the Trojans to successes that have been missing from the program for several years.
