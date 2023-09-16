A season of great improvement continued for the Derry Area Trojans on Friday night when they defeated Yough 22-21 to open their conference schedule with a win.
After losing to Greater Latrobe in week zero the Trojans were coming into their matchup against the Yough Cougars after two close games, a win and a loss.
With the Cougars finding themselves in a similar position, a close game was the likely outcome between the two conference foes.
Calling this game a close one might even be underselling it, as the action truly came down to the wire.
Things started off with a bang for the Trojans with Amhad Ward continuing his great season by taking the opening kickoff the distance to get the Trojans out to an early 7-0 lead.
Yough knew how dangerous Ward is as a player, even trying a squib kick to try and keep the ball away from the returners, but the ball bounced high over the head of one Derry Area player and into the hands of Ward, who raced down the sideline and to the endzone.
Those would be the only points that the Trojans would muster for the rest of the first half as the Cougars defense successfully was able to slow down a Derry Area offense that had been finding its groove the past several weeks.
On offense Yough would answer right back with a touchdown drive of their own, but would crucially miss the extra point, allowing the Trojans to hold on to a slim 7-6 lead.
The Cougars would find the endzone again before the half would end on a touchdown pass. This time Yough would go for two and convert, making the score 14-7. That would hold into the halftime break.
The third quarter would start slowly for both teams, but a muffed punt by Yough was recovered by Derry Area deep in Cougar territory. The Trojans would make Yough pay for their mistake when Ward found the endzone for the second time on a short run to tie things at 14-14.
Yough would reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter with a quarterback sneak, and this time they would convert the extra point to make it a 21-14 ballgame.
Things didn’t look great for Derry Area after they were forced to punt on their next drive, but the Trojans’ defense would get the stop and get the ball back for the offense.
Trailing by seven with roughly six minutes left, the Trojans got to work. While trying to hold on to the lead the Cougars got caught committing multiple penalties, making things easier for Derry Area.
Still, the Trojans had to work for the score. Yough managed to force a fourth-and-goal situation, but the Trojans managed to punch it in on a quarterback sneak by Mason Beeman.
Now trailing by just a single point there was a decision to be made for head coach Mike Arone. He decided to risk it, and leave the offense on the field for a two-point conversion instead of opting to try and tie the game with an extra point.
With the defense focusing in on Ward, Derry Area called a play-action pass that fooled the Cougars and allowed receiver Damauri Robinson to find himself wide open in the back of the endzone, converting despite a defensive holding penalty to get the 22-21 lead.
Yough would get one more chance with the ball, but the Trojans' defense held on, intercepting a pass on an attempted trick play to end the game and secure the win.
With the win, the Trojans are now 2-2 on the season, and 1-0 in conference play. The victory is Derry Area’s first conference win in some time, and it is also the first for the Trojans under coach Arone.
Now Derry Area has the opportunity to carry the late momentum into next week when they travel to Apollo Ridge. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
