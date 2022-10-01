The search continues for Derry Area as it still is looking for its first win of the season after it faced the WPIAL's No. 3-ranked Serra Catholic Friday.
The Trojans fell 49-7 to the Eagles in a Greater Allegheny conference game.
It was a standout performance by Serra's quarterback Quadir Stribling as he threw for four touchdowns (of 43, 80, 60 and 80 yards). He finished going 8-for-12 and over 290 yards passing.
Derry Area quarterback had the Trojans' lone score of the game, a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for Derry Area as they will host Allegheny Conference leader Steel Valley on Oct. 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.