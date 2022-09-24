Apollo-Ridge was looking for its first Allegheny Conference win as it rolled into Trojan Stadium to face Derry Area, who were in search of its first win over the season, Friday.
The Vikings pillaged and plundered their way to a 49-14 win over the Trojans.
With just over six minutes left in the first quarter, Apollo-Ridge would get its first points when Nick Curci ran in the touchdown from six yards out. With the extra point, the Vikings posted a 7-0 lead.
Apollo-Ridge would strike again, this time with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. Alex Wurmb would break a 48-yard run to score and with the extra point no good, the Vikings took a 13-0.
The Trojans looked to be rallying in the opening moments of the second quarter when quarterback Blake Revoir threw a 16-yard TD strike to Roman Darazio. With the extra point good, Derry Area closed the gap to 13-7 with 11:52 left in the half.
The Vikings would next score twice within nearly a minute of each other. First at the 8:30 mark, Curci would rumble in from seven yards out to put Apollo-Ridge up 20-7.
Then at 7:30, Wurmb would rush the ball 27 yards for another score extending the Viking lead to 27-7.
The Trojans hung tough and as time expired in the half Mason Beeman would throw a three-yard pass to Jordan Flack to make it 27-14 at halftime.
Apollo-Ridge would find the end zone again on its opening drive of the second half. Quarterback Gage Johnston would connect with Michael Fryer 18 yards in the air for the Vikings' score making it a 34-14 game.
At 7:47 in the third quarter, Johnston would find Jacob Mull on a 30-yard TD pass to extend the Viking lead to 41-14.
The Vikings were not done scoring in the third as Landon Harmon would take the ball nine yards on the ground for a score with 3:32 left in the quarter. He would then convert the two-point conversion to put Apollo-Ridge up 49-14.
The Trojans will hit the road next week in still in search of their first win as they will face Sera Catholic.
