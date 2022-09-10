It was a battle of two teams looking to collect their first win of the 2022 football season at Trojan Stadium Friday.
And for the Southmoreland Scotties, they walked out with a 28-14 nonconference win over the Derry Area Trojans.
The Scotties struck first when they scored on a trick play in the first quarter. Southmoreland handed off to freshman Caden Matthews (who also plays quarterback). Matthews pulled up behind the line and hit Wyatt Richter to put Southmoreland up 7-0 with the extra point.
Derry Area would answer with 3:16 left in the first quarter, Trojan quarterback Blake Revoir hit Damauri Robinson for a 54-yard touchdown pass. With the ensuing extra point, the Trojans tied the game at 7-all.
Southmoreland would break the deadlock in the second quarter when quarterback Kadin Keefer scored from two yards out to give the Scotties the 14-7 lead.
Still in the second quarter, the Scotties would extend their lead to 21-7 when Tray Whetsel scored on a one-yard TD run.
The scoring dried up for both teams after halftime as neither team put up any points on the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Southmoreland picked up where it left off in the fourth quarter when Whetsel rumbled into the end zone for a 12-yard score to push Southmoreland to a 28-7 lead.
With 7:17 left in the game, Derry Area got on the scoreboard again when Revoir hit Robinson for a 43-yard TD pass to bring the final score to 28-14.
Revior led the Trojans in rushing as he carried the ball 10 times for 77 yards. Revoir, also, led Derry in passing as he was 11-25 for 175 yards with one interception and two touchdowns. Robinson led Derry Area with four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Kadin Keefer led the Scotties in passing going 11 for 15 and 154 yards including one touchdown and one interception. Ty Keefer had five catches for 99 yards to lead Southmoreland.
Derry Area opens conference play next week hosting Apollo-Ridge.
