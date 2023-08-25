For head coach Mike Arone, it has already been night and day between year one and year two running the football program for the Derry Area Trojans, and they haven’t even hit the field yet.
“It’s a lot of teaching, it’s a lot of getting kids to buy in to you, into your program, into your culture,” Arone said of his first year at the helm, but now it is time to turn that teaching and buy-in into results on the field and on the scoreboard.
Even in year two, the goals have not changed for a program that is still looking to get back to its pre-pandemic heights that saw them post winning records from 2015 through the 2019 season.
Since the shortened 2020 season Derry hasn’t won a game, much less approached a winning record, but strides are likely to come in year two with Arone at the helm.
The identity for the Trojans remains the same going into this season, “We wanted to compete. Every day. Everybody we play, we want to be competitive.” said coach Arone, “We still say that mantra, we want to get better, we want to compete… we also want to start adding that we have got to start winning games.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Trojans want to be physical and fast. On offense, they want to control the ball and make other teams play at their pace. “Kind of like the blue-collar work ethic of Derry.” said Arone.
“We have to establish a running game.” said coach Arone, “We have some young kids that are athletes and that are coming into their own, but we want to control the ball. We want to dictate to the other team what we want to do, and that all starts up front controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Derry will get a big boost this season in the form of running back and safety Ahmad Ward returning to the field. Ward was lost early in the season last year, and Arone admitted that it was a big loss to the team, “He was injured last year, week three, which really hurt because he was a big part of our offense.”
Ward seems to be in line for a big year with the Trojans during the 2023 season, “He’s gonna be our workhorse.” said coach Arone.
Having a play that the coaches and team can rely on is a big weight off of a lot of shoulders. Ward’s return should also free up others to potentially see more success within the offense.
One name that could benefit from a little less attention from defenses is receiver Damauri Robinson. Robinson, a junior, is showing the growth that gets Arone excited, “Damauri has really good skill.” said Arone, “He’s also coming into his own and maturing as a leader.”
Anyone around football will tell you that while the skills positions are the flashy ones, success starts with the offensive line. “We returned most of our line. Ethan Bendel at center, Jason King and Collin Barkley at guards, and right now Maddox Bush and Owen Monnich at tackles.” said coach Arone.
“Those guys have been a cohesive unit, I think we’ll be a lot better up front.” said Arone.
Standing behind that offensive line aside Ward will be first-year quarterback Mason Beeman. Beeman did play some quarterback for the Trojans last year, but it was not a full-time job like it is now.
Coach Arone applauded the skills of his new starting signal caller, “He’s taken the reigns at quarterback and he’s doing a great job. He’s a smart kid and he knows the offense he runs well, and the team responds to him.”
The Trojans will have their hands full when they take the field for the first time this season as they will face crosstown rival Greater Latrobe in their first game of the season. Two blowout losses in back-to-back years have not treated the Trojans kindly in the recent history of the rivalry, this year Derry is well aware of the challenge ahead of them. “I think both communities get excited for it.” Coach Arone said of the rivalry.
“We know we have a real challenge with them.” said Arone, “We’re looking forward to the challenge. We want to give them a game, we want to compete… you stay within a score come the fourth quarter you never know what happens.”
The Trojans will be on the road for that first game against Greater Latrobe on Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.