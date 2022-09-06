Derry Area head coach Mike Arone wanted his team to play more physical against Greensburg Salem than it did the previous week against Greater Latrobe.
He got his wish and while the Trojans dropped the game 26-17 to the Golden Lions, Arone is finding the silver lining in the loss.
"We are happy about it," Arone said. "The effort was there. The challenge that we presented to the kids, they accepted it. We played more physical. We are happy with that. We got better. We took a big step. Now, we still lost a game, so that is not the overall goal. But, we saw some positive steps, so yeah, overall we are making progress, and we are getting there."
It was a close first quarter of the Trojans and Lions' game Friday as at the close it was Greensburg Salem up 7-3.
Greensburg Salem struck first scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 23-yard scramble by quarterback Cody Rubrecht. With the point after good, the Lions took an early 7-0 lead.
Derry Area got on the scoreboard in the first on a 31-yard field goal by Nate Gray to make it a 7-3 game.
Rubrecht would add another rushing touchdown for the Golden Lions in the second quarter when he ran 31 yards for the score. Greensburg Salem would take a 14-3 lead into the half.
"The first half, we missed on a couple of big plays, to be honest," Arone said. "We had a couple of open receivers, that is a game of inches that if we connect on those passes or turn them into touchdowns, and you never know what happens."
The second half saw the scoring open up for both teams. Greensburg Salem posted a big third quarter scoring 12 points to take a 26-3 lead after three quarters.
Rubrecht ran for a five-yard touchdown with a two-point conversion that followed failing, the Golden Lions took a 20-3 lead.
Greensburg Salem would next score on a 26-yard touchdown run by Kai Bruno. With the missed extra point, the Lions held a 26-3 lead heading into the fourth.
Derry Area responded in the fourth as it posted 14 unanswered points to make it a 26-17 game.
The Trojans got their first touchdown of the year on a one-yard run by running back Ahmad Ward. The point after made it a 26-10 game.
On the last play of the game, Derry Area quarterback Blake Revoir hit Roman Darazio for a 36-yard touchdown pass, and with the extra point, it closed the game out with Greensburg Salem taking the 26-17 win.
“We know that the potential is there,” Arone said. “I was pleased with our running game. Amhad Ward ran really hard. I also thought Blake Revoir continues to grow every week. He made some nice plays. Our kids and we know that there were some opportunities that we missed that we have to connect on and that will keep us in football games.”
Ward finished the game rushing for 154 yards and one touchdown. Revoir led the Trojans in passing going 10-23 for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Derry Area will host Southmoreland on Sept. 9 and Arone knows where his team needs to improve heading into the game with the Scotties.
I would like to improve our tackling. At times, it was not good,” Arone said. “And if we could make some open field tackles we may have limited Rubrecht to a little bit more than we did. That is something that we will be working on this week. We have to tackle better. We have to, again, make sure we take advantage of any big play potential that we have and connect on that. All things that are correctable and fixable, we will keep working hard to do that.”
