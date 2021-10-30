A difficult season has come to a merciful end for the Derry Area football team.
North Catholic, one of the top Class 3A teams in the state, defeated the Derry Area football team in the Trojans’ season-finale, 67-13, during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game played Friday at Mars Area High School.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller said. “We asked them to finish a week-and-a-half ago and they finished. They went up against one of the top teams in the state and they never quit. They played their hearts out and we’re very proud of them.”
Following a 68-0 loss at East Allegheny on Oct. 15, Vince Skillings was notified in the middle of the week that he was relieved of his duties as Derry Area’s head coach with two regular-season games remaining. Miller and Derry Area High School Associate Principal Mike Arone, along with assistants from Skillings’ staff, coached the Trojans during the final two weeks of the season. Miller and Arone closed out the season as the “football program supervisors.”
“We asked them to play four quarters against one of the best teams in the state and the WPIAL,” Miller said. “We were smaller, we were not as fast, and at times we were not as athletic, but that never stopped our kids from going 100% and playing lights out the entire game.”
Derry Area finished the season 0-5 in conference play and 0-9 overall. The Trojans were outscored 494-69, and they allowed 54.9 points per game, worst in the WPIAL. Derry Area, three years removed from an appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game endured its fourth winless season (2006, 2007, 2013, 2021) in 16 years.
It was the fifth time in nine games Derry Area allowed 60 or more points and the third-highest total of the season, behind 70 scored by Indiana Area and 68 against East Allegheny. Derry Area’s closest game this season, and fewest points allowed, came during a 32-14 home setback versus Valley on Oct. 8.
The Trojans were facing one of the top teams in the state on Friday.
North Catholic finished the regular season unbeaten with a perfect 6-0 conference record and a 10-0 overall mark. North Catholic outscored its opponents 433-51 this season with six shutouts in 10 games. Derry Area was one of just four teams to score against North Catholic this season, and one of three to reach double digits.
North Catholic held a 33-0 first-quarter lead and stretched the advantage to 54-0 by halftime.
Derry Area scored its first touchdown on the second play of the second half. Senior Brayden Mickinac and sophomore Ahmad Ward stripped North Catholic backup quarterback Jason Siket of the football, which allowed freshman Collin Barkley to pick up the loose ball and return the fumble 24 yards for a touchdown.
“Barkley had a heads-up play,” Miller said. “Oddly enough, that’s something that occurred in twice in practice this week, so we had a little bit of a laugh on the sideline because it almost seemed as if we rehearsed it.”
North Catholic’s Danny Franco later made it a 61-7 game with a 4-yard run, but Derry Area had an immediate answer. On the ensuing kickoff, Ward corralled a bouncing ball, broke a tackle, and sprinted down the left sideline for Derry Area’s second touchdown of the quarter.
“Ahmad Ward is the real deal,” Miller said. “If he’s not on anybody’s watch list right now, he better be on their watch list real soon. We put our guys in position to block, we gave our returners an opportunity and our kids executed. The kids did exactly what we asked them to do on that return.”
It was all North Catholic in the first half, as the similarly-named Trojans scored on all seven first-half possessions, including a 23-yard touchdown from quarterback Joey Prentice to Kyle Tipinski on the final play of the second quarter. North Catholic rolled to 484 yards of total offense, including 298 on the ground and 186 through the air. Derry Area managed 62 yards of total offense.
Prentice led the charge offensively, completing an efficient 9-of-12 passes for 186 yards with six of North Catholic’s 10 touchdowns. Prentice, who completed his first seven passes, had a rushing score and five touchdowns through the air.
Kyle Tipinski had three receptions for 51 yards and three total touchdowns – two receiving and a rushing score, while Liam Straub reached the end zone on a punt return and a receiving touchdown. Tyler Maziarz caught three passes for 65 yards and a score, while Mitch Lanthaler also had a first-half touchdown for North Catholic.
North Catholic scored on its first touch, as Liam Straub reached the end zone on a 62-yard punt return. After a Derry Area three-and-out, Jack Fennell’s punt return to the DA 7-yard line set up Prentice’s 7-yard touchdown run on the next play. A blocked kick made it a 13-0 game.
Derry Area went three-and-out on its first five possessions, gaining minus-2 yards of total offense combined on those series.
Lanthaler closed North Catholic’s second offensive possession – a four-play, 66-yard drive – with a 24-yard touchdown from Prentice, and the NC quarterback tossed his second touchdown pass two plays into North Catholic’s next drive, a 25-yarder to Maziarz. A failed two-point run made it 26-0, still in the first quarter. Straub closed the first-quarter scoring with a 25-yard touchdown reception from Prentice, his third of the game.
North Catholic scored three more times in the second quarter. Tipinski closed a seven-play, 49-yard drive with a 4-yard run, and he caught a 12-yard touchdown from Prentice on the next series, a 4-play, 60-yard drive. Tipinski’s third touchdown of the quarter came on the final play of the half.
Derry Area picked up its initial first down of the game on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Blake Revoir connected with Damauri Robinson for a 23-yard pickup. The series ended around midfield with a turnover on downs.
On the next drive, Revoir hit Ward with a 15-yard pass, and Ward ripped off an 18-yard run on the next play, but the Trojans stalled again around midfield.
Following Friday’s game, the focus now shifts on a new head coach.
Derry Area went 2-5 in conference and 2-10 overall in two seasons under Skillings. Skillings replaced Tim Sweeney, who went 49-18 in six seasons, while leading the Trojans to the WPIAL semifinals three times and the championship game in 2018. Skillings, a 1977 Derry Area graduate, was a former Trojans’ football and track and field standout in the 1970s, who also played football at Ohio State and with three teams in the National Football League.
When asked about the next steps for the football program, Miller said, “We’re not sure. That’s to be continued.”
Miller offered “no comment” on a timetable for a new hire, or any characteristics he’s looking for in a new head coach.
“I can’t really give you anything on that process as to what it looks like right now,” Miller said.
Several Derry Area School District community members expressed their support for Skillings at last Thursday’s school board work session. The residents didn’t “plead for (Skillings) to have his job back,” but they questioned why he was relieved of his duties after less than two full seasons leading the program.
Residents asked the board for “an explanation for Skillings’ dismissal,” and hoped that the next coach would “receive support of the administration,” moving forward. Solicitor Ryan Cribbs said at the meeting that the school board cannot comment on personnel issues at a public board meeting.
Miller said on Friday that he wanted to see the students recruit other kids into the football program at Derry Area.
“If they want to be successful, if they want to have other players on the team … in order to build success, in order to have depth, in order to have a pool of talent, they need to recruit their friends,” Miller said. “There are kids in the hallways that aren’t playing football right now. We want kids to play all sports, but for this program in particular, if the football program wants to find success, the football players need to recruit other players into the program. That’s the most effective way to build your program.”
