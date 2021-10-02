MUNHALL – Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel had a pre-game message for Steel Valley standout running back NiJhay Burt.
“I said to him, “You’re a great football player and I enjoy watching your highlights, but I sure hope that we don’t add to it,” Beitel recalled.
“And I was wrong.”
Burt rushed for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns, as host Steel Valley handed Ligonier Valley its first loss of the season, 40-0, during the Rams’ WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opener on Friday night.
Burt, a top-five running back in the WPIAL, rushed for 287 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries Friday night against the Rams. It was Burt’s second five-touchdown effort of the season, as the senior standout has rushed for 1,066 yards and 18 touchdowns in five games. Burt, who also had an interception on Friday, has 772 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns in the last three weeks alone, as Steel Valley improved to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
“We lost to a really good football team, who has an elite football player,” Beitel said. “He’s a great player, and they’re a great football team. I told him that I hoped we wouldn’t give him any more film, but everyone has done that. He’s fantastic.”
The Rams (0-1, 5-1) outscored the opposition 196-46 in their first five non-conference games, including a 150-18 margin in the previous three weeks, but Ligonier Valley was unable to win its conference opener and improve to 6-0 overall.
Ligonier Valley played again without three key starters because of injury and the Rams lost another one on Friday against Steel Valley. Junior quarterback/defensive back Haden Sierocky (arm) missed his third game, while senior tight end/linebacker Miles Higgins (knee) missed his second and senior wide receiver/defensive back Ryan Harbert also sat out with an arm injury.
“I’ve been coaching since 1993, and I’ve never seen this many injuries on one team at one time,” Beitel said. “It’s really tough.”
Junior running back/defensive back Bruce Kreiger left Friday’s game on crutches with a leg injury.
“He’s a kid who earned an opportunity to play, and he was really coming along,” Beitel said. “I thought he earned the start (on Friday), and then he gets hurt.”
Burt and quarterback Cruce Brookins were the catalyst to the Steel Valley attack, which rolled up 40 points and 460 yards of total offense, including 390 on the ground.
“We’re going to wash this one down the shower drain and get ready for next week,” Beitel said. “The effort was there. I thought our offensive line did a really nice job. They were physical and we ran the ball hard.”
Running back Nick Beitel led the Rams with 114 yards rushing on 23 carries. Junior quarterback Broderick Schreyer struggled in his third career start, going 4-of-9 for 19 yards passing with two interceptions.
“Nick ran for over 100 yards against a really good front,” Beitel said. “We haven’t seen anybody even run the ball against them … everything has all been passing. So, that’s a good thing to see out of our offensive line, but that’s also the one group of our football team that’s still intact.”
Beitel had 30 yards rushing on the first two plays of the game, but the Ligonier Valley offense stalled at the Steel Valley 30 and turned the ball over on downs.
Steel Valley embarked on an 11-play, 70-yard series, which included four first downs and a heavy dose of Burt and Brookins. The Ironmen overcame a hold and a procedure call inside the 20-yard line, as Brookins capped the mammoth series with a four-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. Brookins ended with 81 yards rushing and a score on 11 carries, as Ligonier Valley trailed in a game for the first time all season.
The Ironmen went on another long drive after a Nyzair Burt interception, one of two for NiJhay Burt’s twin brother. This series also featured Brookins and NiJhay Burt, as the Ironmen picked up three first downs on the eight-play, 54-yard drive. NiJhay Burt scored his first touchdown from 1-yard out to close the series and give Steel Valley a 13-0 lead.
Ligonier Valley regrouped with a nine-play drive to the Steel Valley 33-yard line, but the Rams turned the ball over on downs again.
“We can’t have self-inflicted wounds,” Beitel said. “We knew going in that we had to play mistake-free football … we had to force them into mistakes. They played mistake-free football all night long, and we made several mistakes that hurt us.”
Following the Ligonier Valley turnover on downs, NiJhay Burt and the Ironmen took over with another clock-churning drive. Brookins completed a 30-yard pass on third-and-10 and NiJhay Burt’s 18-yard run set up his second 1-yard touchdown.
Schreyer threw his second interception and Burt scored his third touchdown of the game two plays later. Burt, in the final minute of the first half, burst through a hole on the left side for a 45-yard touchdown and a 27-0 lead.
NiJhay Burt scored a 65-yard touchdown – his fourth score of the game – on the first play to start the second half.
Again, the Ligonier Valley offense regrouped, as the Rams marched to the Steel Valley 42. But three penalties stalled the series and forced the lone punt of the game.
Steel Valley sought to trigger the mercy rule on the ensuing possession. Burt reached the end zone on a 14-yard run, but it was called back because of a penalty before the series eventually ended with a turnover on downs. Burt eventually scored his fifth touchdown following Ligonier Valley’s third interception, as the senior standout capped a six-play, 65-yard drive with an 8-yard run.
“That’s an outstanding football team,” Beitel said. “All the credit to them, but I’m going to look for the positives. We’re 5-1, and we’ll take it. We’re going to find areas to continue to grow, we’re going to wash this one down the drain and get ready for next week.”
The Rams will face another stiff challenge against unbeaten Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday at Weller Field. Serra Catholic and Steel Valley are the lone unbeaten teams in the conference. The Eagles, who beat Ligonier Valley, 48-15, last season, defeated Shady Side Academy, 39-7, on Friday.
“It doesn’t get any easier, but life doesn’t get any easier,” Beitel said. “No one’s going to feel sorry for us. It’s one of those things that we have to learn as a life lesson. You stare adversity in the face, do the best you can, and that’s it. That’s going to be our attitude going into next week.”
