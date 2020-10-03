ARMAGH — They say you can't make this stuff up, but that's literally what the Blairsville Bobcats did in a 34-33 comeback win at United's Thomas J. Madill Field on Friday night.
The Bobcats came back from a 21-0 second-quarter deficit by winging it down the stretch in more ways than one. Blairsville took its first and only lead of the game on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Devon Witmer to Ashton Perfetti with just 16 seconds remaining. The Bobcats just drew it up in the dirt, figuratively speaking, and Witmer winged the pass that became Blairsville's biggest play of the season, earning the Bobcats their first win of the season.
Witmer took just a few snaps in practice this week, but he stepped in for backup quarterback Isiah Lawson in the second quarter and took over the game on Blairsville's last drive.
"We were playing backyard football," Witmer said. "Drop back, throw the ball, run the ball. Had to do our thing, and everyone did a good job on that last drive."
The winning drive began at Blairsville's own 29 and included two fourth-down conversions, the first picked up by Witmer on a six-yard run and the second made on a 10-yard underneath pass to Perfetti to get Blairsville across midfield. Witmer set up the last play with an 11-yard scamper to the 17. On the touchdown pass, Witmer found Perfetti in the back left corner of the end zone, as he got behind cornerback Preston Croft.
"It was just a play we made up," Blairsville coach Rick Artley said. "We said drop back, bring it in and roll to your left, and then you're going to have Ashton over there in that corner by himself. We tried to isolate him, force everything over here (to the right), kept some max protect to try to keep everything in, and then we just sent (Ashton) over there. We never do that. ... There were plays all night where we were just making stuff up based off what United was doing.
"I swear at halftime, we said we're going to play backyard football and make it up as we go. We have our base plays and Devon ran some of those in our running game, but definitely said we'd play backyard football and that's exactly what we did down the stretch."
The touchdown pass cleared Croft and was pulled down by a leaping Perfetti.
"Devon rolled to his left and I ran a little slant and go," Perfetti said. "I was just behind my guy and Devon threw a beautiful pass right over him. I just jumped up and was able to make the catch. It was an amazing feeling."
The feeling probably could only be rivaled by what came next. The touchdown catch only tied the score at 33-33. Kicker Keith Behanna, who had missed two of three kicks in the game already, shrugged off the pressure and punched the go-ahead point through the upright.
"It all starts in practice," Behanna said. "Good snap, good hold, so a lot of credit to those guys. Just had to focus, keep my head down and follow through. I was just confident that it would go in."
The Blairsville comeback overshadowed one of the best games of Hunter Cameron's career. The United senior running back rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns and added a 45-yard interception return for another score.
After a quiet first quarter for both teams, Cameron broke the game open with long scoring runs on the first plays of two possessions and capped a longer third possession with another touchdown rush.
On United's first possession of the second quarter, Cameron picked up a fumbled exchange with freshman quarterback Isaac Worthington and escaped three tackles down the Blairsville sideline for a 72-yard touchdown run. After a three-and-out series for the Blairsville offense, Cameron busted a 38-yard touchdown run down the United sideline, and the Lions were ahead by two scores. On United's third series of the quarter, Cameron scored on a 12-yard run to end a seven-play, 35-yard drive. He finished the half with 153 rushing yards.
Blairsville, which had only three first downs to that point compared to United's three touchdowns, finally moved the chains in a productive way on its last possession of the first half. Like their last drive of the game, this one included key fourth-down conversions: A 20-yard pass from Witmer to Cage Kinney, a two-yard run by Witmer and a five-yard pass from Witmer to Hank Skirboll. And like that game-winning drive, this one also included a Witmer-to-Perfetti touchdown pass, only this time the six-yard pass deflected off Kinney and was caught by Perfetti on the tip.
Blairsville struck fast to open the third quarter, covering 67 yards on three plays to cut the deficit further to 21-14. Witmer opened the drive with a 17-yard run, followed by 47-yard pass to Skirboll and a 3-yard touchdown dive by Witmer.
United answered later in the quarter on Cameron's 45-yard pick-6, but the Lions didn't have long to enjoy their 27-14 lead. Kinney took the ensuing kickoff at the 21 and burst through a hole to return it all the way to the United 5. Witmer scored on the next play by running around the left side and Blairsville was again just six points behind.
Clevenger took over at quarterback and guided the Lions on a 90-yard march for their last score. He plunged over from the 1 to give the Lions a 33-21 lead.
The Blairsville comeback looked like it might come up short, as Witmer was intercepted again on the next series. But after the Blairsville defense forced a three-and-out, Witmer made up for the pick with a 58-yard punt return to set up a five-play scoring drive. Witmer capped with a 2-yard run, drawing the Bobcats to within six points again, 33-27.
Witmer had a hand in all five Blairsville touchdowns, either passing or rushing. He rushed for 85 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and completed 10 of 22 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Blairsville also benefited from holding Cameron to 52 rushing yards in the second half and no big offensive plays.
"They took a lot of things away," United coach Kevin Marabito said. "They put more guys in the box and we couldn't block them. It was tough sledding (for Cameron). Hunter is going to get you the yards, but we have to do a better job up front."
While it was Blairsville's first win of the season, the Lions were denied their first Heritage Conference win of the season.
"It's a (heartbreaker)," Marabito said. "Blairsville wanted it more than we did. I told the kids at halftime that Blairsville wasn't going to quit. ... It's one of those things where you don't know how to win. For whatever reason, we don't know how to win. We should keep our foot on the gas and we put on our foot on the brake. We have to get over that."
The Bobcats might be ready to take their foot off the brake with injured quarterback Zak Artley. He missed his second straight game with a concussion, but he could return Friday when Blairsville plays host to Purchase Line.
"He still has a possibility of playing next week," said the coach. "He had a doctor's appointment today and things aren't bad. He hasn't been cleared yet, but he still has a possibility."
