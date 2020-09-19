NORTHERN CAMBRIA – The Blairsville football team suffered two setbacks on Friday.
The Bobcats took a 25-12 defeat against Northern Cambria during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Friday at Duffy Daugherty Stadium, and they also lost starting quarterback Zak Artley to an injury that knocked him out of the game.
The loss to the Colts dropped Blairsville to 0-2. The loss of Artley could have an impact that extends further into the season for an offense that is built on the pass.
With Blairsville trailing 10-6, Artley ran through an opening in the line on the second play of the third quarter and gained six yards, but he lowered his head on charging tackler Xander Dolansky instead of sliding, resulting in a violent collision. Artley stayed on the field for four more plays, but when he came to the sideline while center Logan Platt was down with an injury, the coaches deemed him unfit to continue.
“He was in la-la land, there’s no doubt it,” said Blairsville coach Rick Artley, who is Zak's father. “It was a heck of hit. It was a nice run by him on the keep. He put his head down to finish and they hit head-to-head.
“Zak made a couple (more) plays, and he looked like he was OK, but then when he came over (to the sideline), we realized he didn’t know where he was at that point.”
Zak Artley left the field and eventually was taken to the hospital for evaluation. His father indicated that he could miss significant time.
“It’s bad,” Rick Artley said. “I’d say it’s going to be a while.”
Tailback Isiah Lawson took over at quarterback, while Platt was replaced by guard Conner Rebo and Keith Behanna came in at guard.
Late in the third quarter, a solid defensive stand by Blairsville and a shanked punt gave the Bobcats excellent field position at the Colts 21. Lawson, whose varsity experience at quarterback was limited to a preseason scrimmage, made a 13-yard run out of the shotgun to set up a 1-yard dive two plays later to put the Bobcats ahead, 12-10, with 1:09 remaining in the quarter.
“For us to battle back and take the lead with the group we had to try to throw together, I can’t be happier for our guys in that aspect,” Rick Artley said.
The Colts drove 40 yards to the Blairsville 20 on their next possession, but the Bobcats' defense came up big again. Northern Cambria running back Owen Prasko took a toss from quarterback Owen Bougher on fourth-and-10, then overthrew wide open receiver Peter Copeland in the end zone on a halfback pass.
Blairsville needed a sustained possession with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter but instead suffered its worst series of the game, and it was costly.
Lawson failed to handle the shotgun snap cleanly on first down and lost seven yards. Slotback Devon Witmer was supposed to replace him at quarterback on second down, but Lawson remained in the shotgun and the ensuing confusion resulted in another loss of five yards. Witmer went in the shotgun to take the next snap, but it sailed over his head. He managed to escape the end zone and gain three yards on the play, but Blairsville still found itself at fourth-down-and-12 and punting from its own 11.
After a kick of 34 yards, Northern Cambria took over at the Blairsville 45 and punched in the go-ahead touchdown in four plays. Prasko might not have connected on the halfback option pass in the previous series, but his work on the ground more than made up for it. He capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run off a trap block and also ran for the two-point conversion, giving the Colts an 18-12 lead with 4:19 remaining.
An interception by Dolansky ended Blairsville’s next possession and set up another touchdown run of 20 yards by Prasko. He finished the game with 209 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns.
Blairsville took the first lead when Zak Artley completed a 3-yard pass to Witmer on fourth down with 4:27 remaining in the second quarter.
Zak Artley and his receivers struggled to get on the same page throughout the first half. The touchdown to Witmer turned out to be the highlight, as Zak Artley finished just 6 for 16 only 54 yards after passing for 310 yards last week.
The Colts answered Blairsville’s second-quarter score with a touchdown drive of their own, as Prasko scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 67-yard march.
A bad punt snap resulted in a 23-yard loss for Blairsville late in the second quarter and Northern Cambria took advantage with a 31-yard field goal by Andrew Amsdell at the buzzer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.