Big plays, especially during the first half, highlighted Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel’s 200th game coached as the host Rams trounced Springdale 48-0 for a non-conference victory Friday in week one of the WPIAL football season.
“We just had a lot of big, big plays in the first half,” Beitel said. “The kids executed well and when the opportunity presented itself, they made the most of them. And we did that with 12 plays.”
Foust struck first scoring for the Rams as he rambled for a 20-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. With the point after good, Ligonier Valley took a 7-0 lead.
The big plays weren’t over for the first quarter.
Haden Sierocky scrambled for a 31-yard TD before sophomore John Jablunovsky broke loose for a 52-yard run for the Rams’ third touchdown of the first quarter.
“We only ran 12 offensive plays in the first half,” Beitel reiterated. “Our line did a really nice job up front. We played a lot of different kids in the backfield. And quite honestly, they all made the most of every opportunity. I think the most rushes we had by any one particular kid might have been three by Duncan Foust and Cole Henry.”
The Rams closed out the first quarter up 21-0.
The big plays continued for Ligonier Valley in the second quarter this time it was the special teams that stepped up.
First, the Rams blocked a punt. The blocked punt fell into the arms of Bruce Kreiger, who ran the ball back for a 12-yard TD.
Later in the quarter, Jablunovsky would return a punt 43 yards for a score to put Ligonier Valley up 35-0 going into the half.
Halftime didn’t interrupt the momentum that Ligonier Valley had rolling from the first half. In the third quarter, Broderick Schreyer scored on a quarterback sneak from 11 yards out.
The Rams would next score when Sierocky would picked off a Springdale pass and take the interception 85 yards for the TD. The return breaks the previous Ligonier Valley school record set by Nick Beitel in 2020 against Frazier, where he returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown.
“The game was filled with big plays,” coach Beitel said. “We had an interception return for a touchdown, where Haden Sierocky broke the school record.
The big plays were crucial to the Rams’ week one success, but with the limited number of plays, it also limits the looks the coaches get at players as they continue to build toward their first conference game (against Apollo-Ridge in week four).
“The negative thing is we only ran 12 offensive plays in the first half,” Beitel said. “That is not getting much of a look at your guys. And not getting them the work that they need. They need to gel and get the work in against varsity type of experience to prepare themselves for down the road. It is still about finding the right combination of kids,” Beitel said. “It just goes so fast. Different distractions and different things like that. Kreiger is a kid that missed half of the training camp because he had his wisdom teeth out. We were happy for him to get back and get in there. We are still trying to find guys early on, which we will be doing for the first three weeks of the season, and try and get our best team out there for when we start conference play against Apollo-Ridge in the fourth game.”
The Rams will travel to Southmoreland for week two’s game. It will be the first time that Ligonier Valley has played an away game in Westmoreland County since, excluding Laurel Valley, 1982, and since the Rams rejoined the WPIAL last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.