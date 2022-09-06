Haden Sierocky had a big first half scoring three touchdowns in a variety of ways for Ligonier Valley as the Rams handed host Southmoreland a 27-18 defeat in a nonconference game Friday.
“We had a pretty good half,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said. “We played really good in the first half. Southmoreland made some adjustments to their defense and they came with a lot of pressure and those are things that we hadn’t practiced or hadn’t been ready for and we didn’t handle very well. We still won the game, yet we still have things that we definitely need to work on that will help us down the road.”
Sierocky ended the Scotties first possession of the game with an interception. The Rams then moved the ball over 80 yards down the field to set up Seirocky putting the first points on the scoreboard with a rushing touchdown from 19 yards out. With the extra point good, the Rams went up 7-0 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
“We came out first series and kicked off and got the interception,” Beitel said. “Then, we drove the ball right down the field and scored. I thought the kids blocked well offensively and I’m talking about everybody. It is one of the things that you like to see is the unselfishness of the players whenever they are not getting the ball or they are not the ballcarrier or the receiver, that everyone did their job. Those are the things that we did real well.”
Early in the second quarter, Sierocky would strike again as this time he would score on a nine-yard pass from Broderick Schreyer, with the extra point good, Ligonier Valley went up 14-0 with 11:02 left in the half.
Later in the second quarter, the Rams added to their lead when Schreyer hit Logan Johnston for a 33 yard touchdown strike. With the ensuing extra point good, the Rams looked to cruise into halftime up 21-0.
But with just over two minutes left in the half, Southmoreland’s Cameron Phillips returned a kickoff 70 yards to set up the Scotties to score and make it a 21-6 game.
Enter Sierocky for the last score of the half for the Rams. On the ensuing kickoff, Sierocky busted an 84-yard return to the TD to put Ligonier Valley up 27-6 at the half.
“After Southmoreland returned the kickoff and ultimately scored, but with, I think, :48 seconds left before the half, they kicked off and Haden then returned it for a touchdown. Any momentum they gained from that, we seized it right back with that big play. Haden did the easy part; he ran the ball. And Haden would be the first one to credit the other 10 kids on the field because they were all blocking their butts off and gave Haden the running lanes necessary to score a touchdown. That is how you answer real quick and try and take the momentum away.”
Any momentum the Rams stifled in the first half, they gave life to in the second when they fumbled on the second play of the third quarter.
“We fumbled the snap away on the second snap of the second half and gave them life,” Beitel said. “That is not something we can do.”
The Scotties looked to take advantage of the miscue of the Rams and would eventually score with seven minutes left in the third quarter on a Kadin Keefer seven-yard pass to Ty Keefer. The score made it a 27-12 contest.
Southmoreland would cut the deficit to 27-18 in the fourth when Austin Mough returned a fumble 70 yards for the Scotties’ score.
But it was as close as the Scotties would get to the early lead built by the Rams.
There are a lot of positives,” Beitel said. “I thought our defense played well. In all three phases of the game. We played exceptionally well in all three phases of the game. Our effort was real good again. They had a 70-yard kickoff return off of a touchdown which we ran down Nick Lonas hustled down the field and caught the kid from behind and tackled him. Our kids then dug in and did a real nice job defensively. The effort is there. There are a lot of positives.”
Beitel and the Rams will take those positives in practice this week as Greensburg-Salem comes to Weller Field on Sept. 9.
“It is another Westmoreland County school that we get an opportunity to compete against before we get into conference play and they are coming off a big win over Derry,” Beitel said. “It is going to be quite a challenge for us and we will prepare and hopefully go out and play our best football game.”
Ligonier Valley 27 Southmoreland 18 Score by Quarters
LV 7 20 0 0 — 27 Southmorelad 0 6 6 6 — 18
Scoring LV: Sierocky 19 run (kick good); LV: Sierocky 9 pass from Schreyer (kick good); LV: Johnston 33 pass from Schreyer (kick good); S: Whetsel 1 run (failed) LV: Sierocky 83 kickoff return (kick failed); S: K. Keefer 7 pass from T. Keefer (failed); S: Mough 70 fumble return (failed)
Rushing
LV: Sierocky 14—93; J. Jablunovsky 6-48; Foust 9-47; Kreiger 4-24
Passing
LV: Schreyer 4—72
Receiving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.