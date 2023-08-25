The Bearcats are looking to get over the hump in 2023. In each of their previous two seasons the St. Vincent Bearcats football team has reached the five-win threshold, but reaching that sixth win still eludes them.
Last season the Bearcats had to claw to get to that five-win mark. After stumbling out of the gate to a 1-4 record, St. Vincent rebounded to finish with an inverse record of 4-1 to reach their final position at 5-5.
That challenge certainly doesn’t get any easier for the 2023 version of the Bearcats and head coach Aaron Smetanka. The first challenge will be finding a new quarterback to lead the program back out onto the field this fall.
After the departure of Brady Walker, the Bearcats don’t have a quarterback on their roster that has thrown more than 35 passes in college. The closest is senior Austin Slye, who has 33 career attempts, mostly late in games over the past two seasons.
Slye will be the one to get the first crack at replacing a player that has rewritten the record books at St. Vincent, but coach Smetanka was confident in the former backup who is now getting the nod to start.
Whoever ends up taking the job will have a top weapon at their disposal in the form of wide receiver Molayo Irefin. The senior receiver and return specialist has over 1700 receiving yards and almost 1200 return yards in his collegiate career.
People are taking notice of Irefin as he was named to the D3football.com preseason All-America
Team, slotting in as the third team return specialist. Irefin is the first football player from SVC to earn that honor.
Also of note for the Bearcats will be offensive lineman Nathan Bettwy. The center was named one of the best at the position in all of D3 this spring. Alongside him, the Bearcats will feature local product Christian Cieciersky. Cieciersky was an all-conference player during the 2022 season. Importantly for St. Vincent coach Smetanka indicated that Cieciersky was fully healthy after dealing with some injuries last season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Ahmad Shaw is back for another season with the Bearcats, “He was a second-team all-conference defensive back… he’s been doing really well during training camp and has really taken more of a leadership role.”
The defense also returns their leader in tackles last season with safety Ethan Facey.
Another place where the Bearcats will have to get over the hump will be from within their own conference. During the Presidents’ Athletic Conference media day, the preseason poll tabbed St. Vincent as the sixth-best team in the conference, firmly placing them in the middle of the pack.
If that preseason prediction were to come true this season the Bearcats would finish in the exact same place they finished after the 2022 season. For coach Smetanka, that complacency is far from the goal, and he credits the players for building a culture that has been close to crossing over that line, “I feel like the players that are here, the guys that came in since 2019, have done a really good job as far as building that culture, working hard consistently, making sure they’re doing the right thing on both ends, on the field, off the field, and in the community.” said Smetanka.
In order to do that the Bearcats will have to come out of the gate firing on all cylinders as they face Washington & Jefferson and Carnegie Mellon in their first two games of the 2023 season. Carnegie Mellon finished first in the conference last season and is predicted to repeat again this year. Washington & Jefferson finished second last season and they were similarly predicted to finish in the same slot this season according to the PAC preseason poll.
The Bearcats will have to rely on their veteran leadership if they want to start their season off with a bang and take down the projected top dogs in their own conference.
“We have got to make sure we’re ready and sound. We have some guys coming back, so that helps out as far as getting prepared for the game coming in.” said coach Smetanka.
“They show a lot of different things,” said Smetanka, “some of the different exotic blitzes, some things they change up with their fronts.”
Smetanka also knows that the Bearcats will have to focus on themselves too, “Coming into that game it’s making sure we’re doing everything that we can as far as being sound ourselves. Making sure we’re doing everything during the course of our training camp to prepare and get ready for that game, because we know that will be here before we know it.” said Smetanka
The Bearcats will officially return to the field to face Washington & Jefferson on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at Chuck Noll Field.
