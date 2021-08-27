The area high school football season kicks off tonight.
Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will clash during the annual Week Zero battle between the two backyard rivals, 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Additionally, Ligonier Valley will open its second season back in the WPIAL with a Week Zero contest, 7 p.m. Friday at Indiana Area.
The matchup between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area was canceled last year because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
When Derry Area and Greater Latrobe met during the opening week of the 2019 season, both teams were coming off the heels of successful campaigns. The Trojans had reached the WPIAL Class 3A Championships, while the Wildcats made a long-awaited return to the Class 5A postseason.
Greater Latrobe edged Derry Area during a 20-14 overtime thriller in 2019, the last time the rivalry game was played, and the first win in the series for Greater Latrobe coach — and GL alum — Jason Marucco. The abbreviated 2020 season provided challenges for the Trojans and Wildcats, who recorded two wins apiece and missed the playoffs.
Vince Skillings, a former Derry Area standout in the 1970s, who followed Tim Sweeney as coach of the Trojans, will man the sidelines for the first time during the rivalry game.
Greater Latrobe leads the all-time series by a 36-21-1 margin, although Derry Area won three straight prior to the Wildcats’ 2019 overtime win.
For the first time in Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel’s 18-year tenure, the Rams will begin a season having won their previous game. The Rams, in their return to District 7, finished 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Allegheny Conference and closed the 2020 regular season with a 53-48 thriller against Shady Side Academy.
Ligonier Valley, which has reached the playoffs 14 of the last 17 seasons, set a school record last year, finishing a sixth consecutive season with a non-losing mark. The Rams, who return nearly their entire starting lineup, are also unbeaten at home for five straight seasons.
Last year, Indiana Area finished 2-5 overall in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference. Friday’s clash is the first time the teams played in 76 years.
Additionally, the newly-formed River Valley Panthers — a combination of the former Blairsville Bobcats and Saltsburg Trojans — will play their first game, 7 p.m. Friday against United at Blairsville’s Ernie Widmar Field.
