On the heels of a heartbreaking loss a week ago and with the conference opener against Thomas Jefferson on the horizon next week, Greater Latrobe needed a bounce back performance on Friday at Hempfield Area. Alex Tatsch made sure the Wildcats delivered that performance, as he was dominant on both sides of the ball in leading Greater Latrobe to a 27-7 road win against the Spartans.
Alex Tatsch, a junior who has already garnered Division I offers, continued to add to his impressive highlight reel, as he scored two touchdowns, intercepted two passes, and wreaked havoc against the Spartans all throughout the contest.
“He is probably one of the most explosive kids I’ve ever seen on the field. When he tackles, he doesn’t just tackle, he’s running through people,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “We’re glad he’s on our side.”
Alex Tatsch led a defensive effort that forced three turnovers and held the Spartans scoreless until the final moments of regulation. As a result, the Wildcats improved to 2-1, while Hempfield Area, which competes in Class 5A, dropped to 1-2.
While the Wildcats prevailed by a comfortable margin, they were shaky at the start. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Wildcats failed to gain any traction on their first drive, and were forced to punt. Gaige Kettren’s kick was partially blocked, giving the Spartans possession at the GL 29-yard line.
Although Hempfield Area reached the 4-yard line, a pass into the end zone from QB Keiran Lippmann on fourth down was off the mark, as the Wildcats managed to dodge an early bullet.
“We were a little flat coming out,” Prady noted. “Took a little while to get our wheels turning a little bit, but once we did, especially defensively, we played really well.”
From that point forward, the Wildcats were suffocating on defense, while the offense showed the ability to sustain drives, even without explosive plays from Ja’Tawn Williams. Williams, a senior who led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and total touchdowns entering play, was held without a single yard offensively, as the Spartans made a concerted effort to keep the ball out of his hands.
“They did a good job on Ja’Tawn, so other guys had to make some plays, and I think we were fortunate to do that,” explained Prady.
To his point, Alex Tatsch stepped up, as he scored on both of his carries in the first half, beginning with an 11-yard run late in the opening quarter. That score, in which Tatsch showed off his strength by powering through defenders, capped a 60-yard drive.
Later in the half, the Wildcats’ pass rush hit Lippmann as he was releasing a pass, and the fluttering ball was snagged by Tatsch for an interception at the 4-yard line. He took the direct snap on the ensuing play, and followed his blockers into the end zone to extend to a 13-0 lead.
On the first play of the next possession, Lippmann was again intercepted by a Tatsch, but this time, it was sophomore safety Andy Tatsch, who darted and weaved his way to the Spartans 21-yard line on a lengthy return.
“He made a heck of a play there. He came out of nowhere,” Prady said. “That was a great play, and a great run after, too.”
The Wildcats were unable to add to their lead, however, as a turnover on downs provided one of the few sour notes for the visitors. Greater Latrobe also missed a field goal earlier in the half, providing Prady with some teachable moments.
“We gotta finish drives,” he said, lamenting three trips into the red zone without scoring. “We’re certainly not perfect right now, but we’re going to keep working and see if we can get better from here on out.”
The Wildcats added to their 13-0 lead in the third quarter, as Alex Tatsch leaped to haul in his second interception of the contest on the Spartans’ first drive. With the Cats beginning the drive at the 38-yard line in Spartans territory, QB John Wetzel called his own number, and steamrolled into the end zone to push the advantage to 20-0. Just beyond the line of scrimmage, Wetzel lowered his shoulder against a Hempfield linebacker, and then used his speed after contact to race across the goal line. He and Tatsch, standouts on both sides of the ball, are among the Wildcats who have benefitted from their hard work in the weight room.
“It’s an investment in the offseason. These kids are so used to instant gratification, and you don’t get that in football,” explained Prady. “But they did hit the weights hard, and I thought some of our top guys took over again.”
While the Greater Latrobe defense continued to frustrate the Spartans, Wetzel put the exclamation point on the victory midway through the fourth quarter, as his 2-yard touchdown run put the Wildcats ahead by 27 points.
Wetzel compiled 103 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while also hitting on 5-of-8 passes for 32 yards. Alex Tatsch, meanwhile, rushed three times for 30 yards and a pair of TDs, and Brady Prohovic registered a dozen carries for 69 yards.
Hempfield Area finished the scoring with 63 seconds left, as backup quarterback Dom Detruf connected with Jayson Watkins on a 22-yard pass.
Detruf hit 5-of-6 attempts for 75 yards and a score, while Jack Kopas caught three passes for 60 yards. Rogan Katchur paced the Hempfield rushing attack, as he amassed 14 carries for 44 yards.
As a result, the Wildcats gained a measure of revenge from their 49-14 setback against the Spartans last year. Greater Latrobe’s win against Hempfield Area was the first in the series since 2011.
Greater Latrobe will have a chance for more vengeance next week at Memorial Stadium, as the Cats host the Jaguars, who defeated GL twice last season, including in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.
With that showdown in the Big Seven Conference looming, the Wildcats hope to carry their momentum from Friday’s victory.
“I don’t know where we would’ve been if we lost it. But our kids rallied,” Prady stated. “I told them last week we need to bounce back, and I think we did a good job of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.