On the surface, the Ligonier Valley football team took care of business again with another lopsided, non-conference win.
Underneath, the Rams are hurting. They’re currently down their prolific starting quarterback, while additional key offensive pieces are also banged up.
It wasn’t noticeable on Friday. Backup quarterback Broderick Schreyer led the charge in his first varsity start, as he figured in on two touchdowns and guided the Rams to a 33-6 victory against Frazier during a non-conference game Friday at Weller Field.
“A lot of heart by our kids,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “A lot of kids stepped up with a lot of adversity we had coming into the game and then even more so throughout the game, losing different guys to injury. Kids stepped up and made great plays, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. It was a total team effort.”
Ligonier Valley starting quarterback Haden Sierocky missed the game with a cast on his left arm, his throwing arm. Sierocky, an All-Conference pick last season as a sophomore, has completed 19 of 33 passes for 377 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in three starts. Sierocky also has 142 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.
Beitel didn’t indicate when his starting quarterback might be able to return.
“We’ll have to see what the doctors say,” Beitel said. “He’s a big part of what we do on both sides of the ball.”
Schreyer stepped in nicely on Friday. The junior, who threw his first varsity touchdown pass last week in a 55-0 rout of Jeannette, went 10 of 18 for 130 yards with zero interceptions against Frazier. He threw another touchdown pass against the Commodores and rushed for his first varsity score to bookend the 27-point win.
“He’s growing,” Beitel said. “He got a win in his first start. In terms of the way I rate quarterbacks, I want to see if they’re able to move the sticks and get a “W” for your football team, and he got both of those.”
Senior running back Nick Beitel helped out with 16 carries for 117 yards and a long touchdown. Grant Dowden had 131 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, as he caught five passes for 83 yards and rushed five times for 50 yards. Miles Higgins also added 61 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on 36 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving.
But Beitel and Higgins both suffered injuries during the game. Higgins hurt is left leg and left the field on crutches, while Beitel twice exited the game and was getting his right leg looked at on the sidelines.
“My biggest concern health-wise is Miles,” Beitel said. “The fact that he’s on crutches and going to our locker room is a good sign to me, but again, Nick is taped up, so we have to get him healthy, too.
“We’re not that deep, so there comes a point where we’re going to stretch ourselves so thin that we’re going to get into kids who aren’t quite ready to be on a varsity football field. It’s a little concerning right now.”
It didn’t look that way on Friday against Frazier, as Ligonier Valley upped its record to 4-0 overall.
The Rams opened the season with a big six-point win at Class 4A Indiana Area before an upset win at Elizabeth Forward, the defending Class 3A runners-up from 2020. The Rams blasted a downtrodden Jeannette team during last week’s home opener and took it to Frazier on Friday, as Ligonier Valley – 4-0 for the first time since 2019 – has outscored the opposition 134-34 in four games.
Next is Homecoming, 7 p.m. Friday against Carrick, the Rams’ third consecutive home game after playing just four of their previous 11 at Weller Field. While Beitel is focused on Carrick, he also has his eye on Ligonier Valley’s next road game on Oct. 1 when the Rams visit Steel Valley for the start of Class 2A Allegheny Conference play.
“We keep thinking big picture and down the road, we have to be third place to get into the show,” Beitel said. “Right now, we have a very good football team, but it’s just not our best football team two weeks away from the start of conference play.”
Schreyer and the Rams scored on their second possession, picking up two first downs on the seven-play, 57-yard series. A hold set up first-and-14 from the Frazier 25, but the Rams overcame the penalty and scored two plays later. Dowden capped the series with a 10-yard touchdown from Schreyer.
The Rams turned the ball over on downs during their next series, but the defense helped Ligonier Valley to another score. Jude Grzywinski came through third-and-7, as the 6-foot-2, 295-pound senior jumped at the line to pick off Frazier quarterback Brayden Boggs and returned the interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
“How about a 300-pound defensive tackle getting a pick?” Beitel said. “He was rumbling and there was no way anyone was going to get him down. That was just a great job.”
The Rams increased their lead on the next possession, as Higgins capped a three-play, 46-yard series with a 29-yard touchdown run.
Ligonier Valley fumbled on its next possession and Frazier took advantage. The Commodores were faced with a fourth-and-10 at the Ligonier Valley 35 when Boggs hit Isaac Thomas on a slant for the 35-yard touchdown.
Prior to the touchdown – with a little more than four minutes to play in the half – Frazier had minus-7 yards of total offense. The Commodores had minus-14 yards of total offense in the first quarter. They had 73 yards of offense in the first half, but 76 yards of those yards came from two big plays, the 35-yard touchdown and a 41-yard gain on the next possession.
Ligonier Valley put the game away on the first possession of the second half. Nick Beitel, on the second play of the half, took off down the left side for a 63-yard touchdown, giving the Rams a 27-6 lead. On the next possession, Schreyer capped the 12-play, 92-yard series with his 16-yard touchdown run. The Rams picked up four first downs and converted both a third and fourth down on the final scoring series of the game.
It was key to extending the lead, but Beitel believes the first possession of the second half was the big one.
“The first possession of the second half is key to a game,” Beitel said. “We came out in the second half and took control of the game. At that point, I think the kids decided that we were going to play good, physical football and that the game was ours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.