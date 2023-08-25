In 2022, Mount Pleasant Area enjoyed a strong regular season, winning six games and qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs for the fourth year in a row. When the Vikings hosted East Allegheny in postseason play, though, the team played shorthanded, with several players and head coach Jason Fazekas absent from the contest, a heartbreaking 42-39 defeat.
In the offseason, the Mount Pleasant Area school board opened the football coaching position but ultimately decided to retain Fazekas. A 1990 graduate of Mount Pleasant Area, Fazekas now enters his seventh season at the helm.
“To put myself through that, I really believe I’m the right guy for the job,” he said about reapplying for the position during the offseason. “I really care about the program. I live and breathe it.”
With the focus back on the field, the Vikings aim to be playing in the postseason once again, despite a sizeable void created by graduation.
A year ago, Robbie Labuda, now playing at Saint Vincent College, rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. Moreover, Lane Golkosky compiled nearly 650 yards on the ground, led the team with 18 receptions, and notched a dozen scores, while Tyler Reese paced the team in receiving yards.
“I’m not so sure we’re really going to try to replace those guys as individuals, because all three of those guys were pretty special – pretty unique,” Fazekas said of the graduated trio.
Instead, the Vikings will aim to improve in many other facets on offense, including the offensive line and QB.
“We’re going to start up front, trying to be better there,” Fazekas said. “And then we’re going to lean on guys like Jackson Hutter, who played a lot. Our quarterback (Cole Chatfield) is an 11th-grader who is very, very experienced. We’re just going to try to make up that production as best we can with all of those guys,” the veteran coach added.
Mount Pleasant Area appears to have the talent on the offensive line to make strides, as four starters return, including senior all-conference performer Micah Roadman. He’s joined by seniors Kolby Hudec and Donovan Kalemba and junior Joseph Laychak.
“We might have some of the most depth and competition there that we’ve had here in recent history,” Fazekas said of his lines on both sides of the ball.
Hutter, meanwhile, will take on a much larger role in the rushing attack. He was recognized as an All-Conference performer at H-back last year, but ranked well behind both Labuda and Golkosky in production, as he posted 50 carries for 476 yards. Slated to be a four-year letter winner, Hutter has drawn Division I interest.
While the Vikings have utilized a run-heavy offense for more than a decade, dating back to Fazekas’ predecessor Bo Ruffner, Mount Pleasant Area could rely more heavily on Chatfield this season. A year ago, Chatfield connected on 66-of-123 attempts for 1,212 yards and 11 scores.
“We really ask a lot of the quarterback, and he did a lot for us as a sophomore,” Fazekas stated of Chatfield in 2022. “I really expect him to have kind of a breakout year. If it’s first down, don’t be thinking we’re going to run it every time this year.”
New targets will need to emerge in the passing game this year, and senior Lucas Nicotera appears to be ready for the expanded role. Additionally, senior Dante Giallonardo, who missed time with injury last season, could be a factor in the rushing attack, and his 6-foot-3 physique could also make him an option for Chatfield. “Dante is another one of those kids we’re going to expect to kind of fill in there too,” Fazekas noted. “That’s a big, strong, athletic kid.”
Senior running back and defensive back Brady Poole is another returning starter, while promising players looking to emerge at the varsity level include seniors Camden Moore, Devin Kuhns, and Douglas Hamm, junior Logan Parson, and sophomores Carter Strayer, Rage Suchar, Dylan Pitzer, Richard Shawley, and Brody Hutter.
After surrendering 42 or more points in four of their five losses a year ago, the Vikings have put a major emphasis on defensive improvement, and Fazekas is optimistic that the team will make strides on that side of the ball, especially along the line.
After a third-place finish last year, the Vikings will face the rigors of the Class 3A Interstate Conference once again. Mount Pleasant Area will need to contend with defending WPIAL and state champion Belle Vernon Area, as well as Elizabeth Forward, a team that has foiled the Vikings frequently in recent years.
“I think it’s important when you play teams like that that you gotta be good in all three phases of the game,” Fazekas said of the approach against the conference heavyweights. “If we can manage the game right, not make mistakes, and kind of capitalize off of where we think we’re strong, that’s probably how we’re going to look at those guys.”
Mount Pleasant Area opens conference action on Sept. 29 at Greensburg Salem. The Vikings host EF and BVA in the subsequent weeks, and after a road contest against South Allegheny, Mount Pleasant concludes the regular season at home against rival Southmoreland.
“I always tell these guys when you come to the end of the year, you want the games that you’re playing to be meaningful,” detailed Fazekas. “If we can do that, then maybe we can get going and get on a little bit of a run.”
The Vikings open their season with a Week Zero matchup on the road against Greensburg Central Catholic.
