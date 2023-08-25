The 2022 season for Hempfield Area football was a tale of two halves. The Spartans won their first five contests, dominating the competition and becoming one of the biggest stories across the WPIAL. However, the Spartans won just once in the second half of the slate, suffering numerous blowout losses and missing the playoffs as a result.
Not only did nearly every starter from that team graduate, but head coach Mike Brown also defected to rival Norwin. As a result, Hempfield Area will have almost an entirely new collection of contributors for first-year head coach Nick Keefer, who was hired after more than a decade as an assistant with the Spartans.
Keefer, who will also serve as the offensive coordinator, has worked under three different head coaches during his time at Hempfield Area. He’s also been an assistant at Frazier, and has aided the Spartans softball and track and field programs.
“I was fortunate to work for some really good head coaches,” Keefer said, highlighting his predecessors Greg Meisner, Rich Bowen, and Mike Brown. “I try to take a little bit from all of those people I worked with and then morph it into my own high-energy, enthusiasm, and personality.”
Keefer’s lineup will bear little resemblance to a year ago, as more than a dozen key contributors graduated, including nine who are now playing collegiately. Quarterback Jake Phillips, now at California University of Pennsylvania, connected on 69-of-102 passes for 1,171 yards and 11 touchdowns before an injury ended his season prematurely. Phillips’ injury, suffered during the Spartans first loss of the campaign against Gateway, coincided with the team’s downward spiral.
Additionally, running back Gino Caesar, who matriculated to Edinboro University, paced the Spartans with 210 carries, 1,111 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Ian Tuffs, also now playing for the Fighting Scots, led the team with 22 receptions for 441 yards. Running back and linebacker Eli Binakonsky, defensive end Ethan Shaw, and offensive lineman Jackson Barton also continued their football careers in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, playing for Mercyhurst, Seton Hill, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, respectively, while Anthony Vallano (Carnegie Mellon), Tyson Gregory (Mount Union), and Will Nelson (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) are also plying their craft at the next level.
While the void left by graduation is massive, that group created a blueprint that could benefit the program this season, according to Keefer.
“With us having a new staff in and really so much turnover with the kids – you had all those senior leaders who are now going on to play college football – the only thing we can really do this year is appreciate the leadership we saw those kids have last year and try to emulate the good things they did,” he noted. “These kids are ready to get the opportunity to have their own successes on Friday nights,” Keefer added.
Senior Keiran Lippmann, who is chief among the returning starters, will take over at quarterback. Lippman thrived at receiver early last season, but he also saw snaps at QB after the Phillips injury, as well as in 2021. Lippmann, who is garnering college interest, will also be an anchor defensively at safety.
“We’re looking for him to be an athlete at quarterback,” Keefer revealed. “He looks really good, and we’re excited for his leadership and he’s been doing a great job this summer.”
Sophomore Dom Detruf could also see some time at QB, especially if the Spartans opt to move Lippmann around the field.
Senior lineman Joe Dolinsky is the other returning starter on offense, as he’ll play guard this season. Standing 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Dolinski has gained the attention of some Division II schools.
While numerous position battles remain unsettled, Keefer believes he has plenty of options, especially at the skill positions. Junior Rogan Katcher and senior Lucas Moore are vying for carries at running back, while seniors Brady Ewing and Parker Donsen could see snaps at H-back. Players competing at receiver include seniors Dom LoPinto and Ron Katchur, juniors Owen Buchholz, Mitch Bitar, and Reddik Katchur, and sophomore Nick Marquis. “There’s a lot of kids that are battling for playing time, so we’re having some really good practices,” Keefer stated.
While previous offensive coordinator Ryan Reitz moved on to Pittsburgh Central Catholic during the offseason, Keefer intends to keep the same fast-tempo attack that proved fruitful early last campaign.
“We’re trying to maintain what we installed last year,” he revealed. “We have the same philosophy – we want to play as fast as we can and put the ball in our playmakers hands and let them do their thing.”
Much like on offense, the defense is lacking established options, although inside linebacker Brennan Knight, a returning starter, will act as an anchor.
Keefer’s brother, Zach, will serve as the defensive coordinator. The coaching staff also includes Keefer’s father, Tim, as well as former Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Bret Colbert and Joel Dolinsky, who previously guided Seton Hill University football.
Competing in the Class 5A Big East Conference, the Spartans will battle for one of two guaranteed playoff spots against Penn-Trafford, Gateway, Franklin Regional, Norwin, and Plum. A year ago, the Panthers captured the conference title, while Penn-Trafford and Gateway have each claimed WPIAL gold in recent seasons.
“I love the conference how it’s regional. Every game is right down the road. Our fans can travel. The kids grew up playing each other,” Keefer noted. “We saw what we’re capable of last year, and I think these kids, they want to make the playoffs.”
Hempfield Area opens the ledger with a home contest against rival Greensburg Salem in Week Zero. The Spartans will also battle Connellsville Area, Greater Latrobe, and Shaler Area before commencing conference play at Penn-Trafford on Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.