Football season tends to start in phases for many who watch it, but for the players it feels like football almost never stops. The end of the season is just the beginning of an offseason.
The players work to be able to put the best version of themselves on the field when it finally reaches that first football Friday night. For those players the wait is nearly over, and later tonight high school football in western Pennsylvania will officially be back.
Also debuting is the 2023 Bulletin football preview. Inside it you’ll find previews on all the local high school and college teams. From the Golden Lions of Greensburg Salem to the Rams of Ligonier Valley, and everything in between, they’re all there.
For the local college football fan you’ll find St. Vincent, Seton Hill and IUP. Then things expand to include both Pitt and Penn State.
In this opening week the Greater Latrobe Wildcats will be playing host to the Derry Area Trojans at Memorial Stadium. Last season the Wildcats were a playoff team. Meanwhile, the Trojans are still searching for their first win under their new head coach.
Elsewhere the Ligonier Valley Rams will be on the road as they take on Springdale to open up their season.
The wait for college football is just a little bit longer, as the St. Vincent Bearcats, Seton Hill Griffins and IUP Crimson Hawks will all open their seasons over the next week. To read about all of those teams, and more, check out the football preview.
This season should be the most informed for the reader to date. Follow along at the Bulletin Sports twitter account to keep up with the action that we see, as it happens.
Speaking personally, it will be a big milestone for myself to get to cover my first football game since joining the Bulletin. Opening the season with a historic cross-town rivalry could not be a more perfect place to take in the first game of the season.
I’m looking forward to returning to the football field and completing part of a cycle that started when I decided to go into journalism. I played my senior season in fall 2018, so it has been some time coming.
This season is sure to be an exciting one, and I hope you’ll stay with us for the ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.