The Derry Area Trojan boys basketball team came into Tuesday’s contest with Deer Lakes sitting fourth in Class 3A, Section 3 and riding the momentum of a win versus Ligonier Valley a few days prior.
Derry had a tall order facing the Section 3 leading Deer Lakes who came into the contest on a four-game winning streak and sporting a 6-1 section record.
And the visiting Deer Lakes got the 89-64 win Tuesday.
The Lancers and Trojans both played a sloppy first quarter after Derry won the opening tip. The Lancers closed the first quarter with a big three-pointer with under a minute in the quarter and closed the first quarter with a 19-15 edge.
Derry’s Gabe Carbonara got into early foul trouble.
“Gabe got into early foul trouble and I had to take him out of the game, and then Nate (Papuga) got into foul trouble,” Derry coach Tom Esposito said. “Those two are shooting nearly 60%. We just didn’t shoot the ball like we usually do.”
Deer Lakes opened a 10-point lead in the second quarter behind Billy Scheffler’s five-point second quarter.
Deer Lakes held a 27-17 halftime lead.
Deer Lakes would open their lead to 58-42 by the end of the third quarter.
Ashton Beighley and Papuga played a tough fourth quarter but couldn’t pull Derry back in the game as Deer Lakes poured in 31 fourth-quarter points for a final score of 89-64.
“We knew Derry would come out strong at home, and they did. I was pleased with our effort initially,” Deer Lakes coach Albie Fletcher said. “I thought we did a nice job of getting 10 guys rotating in the game. Everybody contributed, so that was pretty good. Aiden Fletcher gave us 20 points off the bench. That’s definitely a career-high for him. Our younger guys came off the bench and did a really nice job”
Esposito explained his bench deficit and how it affects the team.
“We run six guys and they run 11,” he said. “It takes its toll on us. I told our guys, I give you a lot of credit. You play in a game like that with six guys, the amount of pressure that’s placed on them for virtually 32 minutes with three quarters to full-court defense.”
Esposito said his team will try to get back on track Friday at Burrell.
“I just told our guys, it’s one game…we gotta move on,” he said. “One of our goals at the beginning of the season is going to be very hard to accomplish now, but every other goal is still right in front of us, and we’ve got to get Burrell on Friday.”
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.