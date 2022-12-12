Derry Area boys basketball coach Tom Esposito thought his team began their game against Connellsville (0-4) well.
“We were very happy with our start. Got off to a great start,” he said, after his team beat the Falcons 59-31 on Friday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Derry Area boys basketball coach Tom Esposito thought his team began their game against Connellsville (0-4) well.
“We were very happy with our start. Got off to a great start,” he said, after his team beat the Falcons 59-31 on Friday.
Derry (3-3) raced out to an 8-0 lead forcing Connellsville coach Jalen Miller to burn an early timeout at 6:44 of the first quarter.
The early timeout didn’t do much to slow the Derry momentum or right the Connellsville path, as Nate Papuga dropped eight first quarter points leading the Trojans to an 18-4 opening quarter.
Ethan Frye and Nathan Papuga would pace the Trojan second quarter scoring with five points each, and helping the team to a 33-13 halftime lead.
“We challenged our guys the last two days in practice,” said Esposito.
Connellsville kept pace with Derry in the second half behind Anthony Plasecki’s seven third-quarter points. He would finish with 10 points.
However, Plasecki’s seven-point effort was bested by Derry’s Ethan Frye, who dashed the Connellsville comeback hopes by draining nine third quarter points and finishing as the game’s leading scorer.
The Trojans’ leading scorer on the year Gabe Carbonara, he’s been averaging 23.5 a game. He had eight Friday. Frye and Papuga would lead the Trojans in scoring at 18 and 17 points respectively on the night.
“We’re so unselfish, we don’t care how they get it, and they don’t care how they get it. That’s a great sign of a very close basketball team,” Esposito added.
Connellsville will head back home and evaluate their slow start and play.
“It’s tough, man,” Miller said. “Put in a lot of work, make a lot of sacrifices, and unfortunately, don’t get a lot of the execution that we plan out for. We work very hard but our struggles are translating out into the real game. Losing is never easy, but I think this one is really hard because of the work we put in ... The bounce back I expected us to have. Just not seeing the execution. It’s really hard to know how good your team is when everything is unforced turnovers. Until we learn how to become a better team, collectively, we’ll keep having these lapses over and over. That’s where we’re at.”
Boys basketball
Riverview 87-48
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team lost 87-48 to Riverview Friday in a nonsection matchup.
Parker Hollick led the Rams with 18 points, while Jimmy Pleskovitch added eight.
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.