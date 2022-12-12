Coming into its game Friday against Geibel Catholic, Derry Area just played and won the night before against East Allegheny.
“We were on the road last night,” Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said. “We got back a little later. This is the second time in a week that we’ve played back-to-back games. I think we’re a little bit tired, and it showed. We were a little sluggish. We can play better than we played tonight.”
Even being a bit sluggish, Derry beat Geibel Catholic 53-30.
“I’m going to give them a little leeway because we did play back-to-back,” Brisbane said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes out there. We weren’t in places we needed to be in certain situations. We committed some fouls that were just lazy. You have to be ready to play, mentally and physically ... they still found a way to get the job done.”
Derry gained control in the first quarter behind the offensive output of Rachelle Marinchek (4 points), Jane Huss (4), and Samantha Gruska (2).
“Marinchek had a very good shooting game. She shot really well,” Brisbane said. “That was very encouraging to see that. I was really happy to see that.”
Marinchek would go on to lead all scorers with 20 points in the game. Her scoring line was steady at four points in each of the first three quarters and a dominant eight-point fourth quarter.
Geibel Catholic coach Sara Larkin felt her team’s slow start cost them.
“The first half we came out really timid…not ready to play,” she said.
Derry led 23-8 at halftime behind a total team effort that included control of the boards.
“Second half, different story,” Larkin said. “I felt like everybody came to play in the second half. (We) bumped up the intensity defensively. We worked the ball much better offensively. We had some good looks in the first half with the offense. But our shots just weren’t falling, and that happens sometimes. We settled in a little bit and the second half looked a lot better.”
Geibel’s second-half battle, behind a scrappy effort of freshman Emma Larkin, who led the Gators with 19, would only be outscored by eight in the second half, couldn’t overcome the Trojan control of rebounding and scoring.
Marinchek, Gruska, Huss, and Bungard were responsible for all of Derry’s second-half scoring.
However, Brisbane looks for more from the inside.
“Our two forwards on the inside missed a lot of easy shots,” he said. “They would’ve been in double figures. They rebounded pretty well, though.”
The Trojans will look to keep their momentum going tonight when they travel to Leechburg Area High School at 6 p.m. to face the Blue Devils.
Ligonier Valley girls basketball team rallied Friday night to edge Valley for a 44-42 nonsection victory.
Valley took the early lead, 12-7, after the first quarter, but the Lady Rams responded and rallied in the following quarters to upset the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Misty Miller had a game-high 22 points to lead all scorers. Madison Marinchak had eight points, four steals and six assists to bolster the Rams’ effort, while Layla Barr added seven points and nine rebounds.
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
